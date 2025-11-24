Mike Lindell Media Corp. (MLMC) And Lindelltv Announce New Chief Pentagon Reporter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LindellTV recruits independent journalist invited by the Pentagon

Washington, D.C., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corp. announces the latest stellar addition to their winning news division, welcoming Chief Pentagon Correspondent, Heather Mullins. Ms. Mullins hails from a solid military family beginning with her father, who served in the Air Force for 30 years (retired), and her brother who served in the Marines, completing tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Heather said,“Growing up in a military family and on military bases has really prepared me to take on this new role at the Pentagon. Originally, they invited me to join the New Media Press Corps as an independent journalist, but then Mike Lindell and I connected, and he recruited me to join LindellTV; it felt like a natural fit. The love I have for our Country and the military is immense, and it's an honor to serve them in my capacity as a journalist, especially for a news organization that openly loves the Lord and this Country.

Having worked in the election integrity space for as long as she did, Heather often came across Mike Lindell, and he has always been someone she deeply respected.

Ms. Mullins said,“He fights tirelessly for America and for secure elections, despite facing and withstanding attacks; he glorified God all along the way. Joining Mike Lindell and his team at LindellTV as his Chief Pentagon Correspondent is truly a great honor.”

Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are so proud to have Heather Mullins on our great team covering the Pentagon as our Washington, D.C. Chief Pentagon Correspondent. It's a great honor and privilege to have reporters in the White House, on Capitol Hill, and now at the Pentagon. Heather is a tremendous asset to our reporting and the publicly traded company (MLMC). We look forward to her providing many breaking stories while presenting unbiased Pentagon coverage."

For the last five years, most of Heather Mullins' investigative work has primarily focused on election integrity. She broke stories in Georgia by exposing fraud, corruption, and irregularities in the 2020 election, garnering the attention of President Donald Trump. Ms. Mullins covered audits, federal lawsuits, and so much more and has been a contributor to Real America's Voice for several years, as well as Newsmax, OANN and other media outlets. She is also known for her interview of a 2020 election whistleblower in Dinesh D'Souza's documentary,“2000 Mules”.

