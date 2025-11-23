403
BBC Faces Revenue Shortfall
(MENAFN) A recent parliamentary report has revealed that the BBC has experienced a revenue loss exceeding £1 billion ($1.3 billion), driven by millions of UK households either cancelling or refusing to pay the television license fee.
The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee released its conclusions on Friday, cautioning that widespread cancellations and growing evasion were undermining the broadcaster’s principal income stream.
The committee highlighted that the BBC is struggling to sustain its funding framework, despite intensifying enforcement efforts.
Last year, the broadcaster and its contractor conducted two million home visits—a 50% rise compared to previous years—yet achieved a lower number of prosecutions.
Under UK legislation, households are required to pay the annual television license, currently set at £174.50, in order to watch or record live broadcasts on any channel or access BBC iPlayer.
Introduced in 1946 when the BBC was the sole broadcaster in the country, the license now exists within a competitive environment including commercial networks, online platforms, and international streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.
Despite this, the fee continues to fund roughly two-thirds of the BBC’s budget, and non-payment remains a criminal offense.
“Declining household participation and rising evasion has not been successfully tackled,” the committee noted.
The Public Accounts Committee further reported that 3.6 million households claim they are exempt from paying the license—an increase of 300,000 from the previous year—while an additional 2.9 million viewers are using the services without fulfilling the fee requirement.
