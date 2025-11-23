403
EU wants to redraft Trump’s peace deal for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Backers of Ukraine within the European Union are reportedly attempting to revise much of US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine, as stated by reports.
The US unveiled a new 28-point framework this week aimed at ending the conflict with Russia and has set a Thursday deadline for Kiev to accept it. The plan includes provisions that Kiev and its Western European supporters have long opposed, including withdrawing Ukrainian forces from remaining areas in Donbass, reducing military capacity, and abandoning NATO membership aspirations.
EU countries are currently working to “buy Ukraine more time” and postpone the US-set deadline. Sources familiar with the matter told reports that the approach by Kiev’s European backers involves making extensive modifications while presenting them as “constructive updates.”
Washington, however, has indicated that it is unwilling to make major changes to its drafted plan. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation as “one of the most difficult moments in our history,” facing the choice between accepting the “28 difficult points” or risking the loss of a “key partner.” Reports indicate that the US has threatened to cut off military aid and intelligence sharing if Ukraine rejects the plan.
When asked about Zelenskyy’s position, Trump said the Ukrainian leader “is going to have to accept something.” He also noted that Ukraine faces “a cold winter,” with its energy infrastructure sites “under attack, to put it mildly.” “He will have to like it, and if he does not like it, then, you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess,” the US president added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow has received the American plan but said it has not yet been discussed “in detail.” He added that the draft could serve as “the basis of a final peace settlement.”
