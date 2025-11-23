403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump indicates US peace proposal for Ukraine is open to revision
(MENAFN) According to reports, President Donald Trump said Saturday that the 28-point US proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict should not be viewed as his “final offer,” acknowledging rising concern in Kyiv and among Ukraine’s partners.
While speaking to journalists as he left the White House, Trump remarked, "We'd like to get the peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened." He emphasized that Washington is attempting to bring the fighting to a close, adding, "We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended," and suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could "continue to fight his little heart out" if he rejects the proposal.
The draft plan reportedly calls for Ukraine to give up more territory to Russia, cap the size of its armed forces, and formally drop its NATO aspirations. Trump has set a Thursday deadline for Zelenskyy to issue a response.
Zelenskyy acknowledged that the decision he faces is extremely difficult, describing it as a choice between the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
Earlier in the day, the leaders of nine European nations, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, voiced alarm over the plan’s restrictions on Ukraine’s military capabilities, warning that such terms "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."
Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in February 2022 with the stated goals of "denazification" and demilitarizing Ukraine. In addition to limiting Ukraine’s armed forces and blocking NATO membership, Moscow continues to demand official status for the Russian language within Ukraine.
While speaking to journalists as he left the White House, Trump remarked, "We'd like to get the peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened." He emphasized that Washington is attempting to bring the fighting to a close, adding, "We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended," and suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could "continue to fight his little heart out" if he rejects the proposal.
The draft plan reportedly calls for Ukraine to give up more territory to Russia, cap the size of its armed forces, and formally drop its NATO aspirations. Trump has set a Thursday deadline for Zelenskyy to issue a response.
Zelenskyy acknowledged that the decision he faces is extremely difficult, describing it as a choice between the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
Earlier in the day, the leaders of nine European nations, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, voiced alarm over the plan’s restrictions on Ukraine’s military capabilities, warning that such terms "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."
Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in February 2022 with the stated goals of "denazification" and demilitarizing Ukraine. In addition to limiting Ukraine’s armed forces and blocking NATO membership, Moscow continues to demand official status for the Russian language within Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment