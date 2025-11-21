403
President Of Turkmenistan Set To Drop By Kazakhstan For State Visit
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 24-25, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.
