Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Turkmenistan Set To Drop By Kazakhstan For State Visit

President Of Turkmenistan Set To Drop By Kazakhstan For State Visit


2025-11-21 09:04:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 24-25, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"During the visit, high-level negotiations are scheduled to take place, where the prospects for further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will be addressed," the statement noted.

In October 2024, President Tokayev undertook an official visit to Turkmenistan. Following their discussions, Tokayev and President Berdimuhamedov signed a Declaration aimed at reinforcing the bonds of friendship and deepening the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two nations.

Furthermore, members of the delegation signed several agreements focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, including pacts on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, strategic collaboration in transport, logistics, and transit, as well as agreements addressing joint efforts in combating crime, tourism development, and other areas of cooperation.

MENAFN21112025000187011040ID1110379361



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search