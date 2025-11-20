Auto Buzz: Honda Unveils Two Motorcycles, Dubai Gets A Škoda Showroom

Summer is long gone, but the automotive scene has been heating up with a string of launch and drive events. This week, we've curated the news to give you a well-rounded view of the region's automotive affairs-from the debut of new motorcycle models to service-related updates, and the opening of a grand new showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Honda celebrates Gold Wing's 50th year with two models debuting in MENA

Celebrating 50 years of touring in 2025, the Honda Gold Wing motorcycle-first launched as a naked 1,000cc machine-remains the benchmark for two-wheeled luxury and long-distance travel.

Over five decades, the Gold Wing has evolved in size, comfort, and technology; the 25YM Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour commemorate this milestone with new refinements. The 25YM GL1800 Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary DCT and airbag feature two new paint schemes (eternal gold and mahogany brown metallic), inspired by the 1988 GL1500, and Bordeaux red metallic with a refined finish and black-and-gold accents. Both include exclusive 50th Anniversary badging and a refreshed digital dash with a unique start-up animation. Enhancements include upgraded audio and rider/pillion connectivity, with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and improved speakers. The 25YM GL1800 Gold Wing comes in mat ballistic black with softened gold wing logos on the panniers. Both models achieve Euro 5 compliance via ECU and O2 sensor updates.

The Honda Gold Wing began in 1972 as the ultimate Grand Touring concept and was revolutionised in 1975 as the GL1000, famed for its power, refinement, and reliability. Through the 1980s, it evolved into a true Grand Tourer with the GL1100, adding air-assisted suspension and factory-fitted touring features. Successive models like the GL1200 and the landmark 1988 GL1500 elevated luxury and technology further.

In 2001, the GL1800 redefined the Gold Wing with a six-cylinder engine and aluminium frame, later pioneering the world's first motorcycle airbag in 2006. Subsequent models, including the F6B and F6C, expanded the family, while the 2018 GL1800 brought a full redesign with a new engine, chassis, advanced suspension, and features like DCT, Apple CarPlay, and Smart Key, cementing its status as the pinnacle of touring motorcycles. The 25YM models are now available for order and test rides.

XPENG opens state-of-the-art spare parts warehouse in Dubai

The Chinese smart electric vehicle company XPENG has launched its state-of-the-art spare parts warehouse in Dubai, a major strategic investment aimed at setting a new benchmark for customer service in the Middle East and Africa. The warehouse, developed with JD Logistics, will act as the regional hub for after-sales parts and accessories. Partnering with JD Logistics brings advanced supply chain technology, enhancing digital inventory management with real-time visibility and predictive analytics for optimal stock control and rapid order fulfilment. This investment strengthens local infrastructure, supports rising smart mobility demand, and enhances XPENG's regional presence. Supported by world-class infrastructure like Jebel Ali Port and a multi-modal transport network, along with free trade zones and favourable regulations, Dubai ensures efficient regional distribution and seamless supply chain management.

The UAE's EV market, valued at $2.2 billion (Dh8.08 billion approximately) in 2024, is projected to reach $16.3 billion by 2030, growing at an annualised rate of 41.2 per cent, making it the fastest-growing in the Middle East and Africa. XPENG's new facility aligns with national sustainability goals, including the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative, which target 30 per cent and 53 per cent electric and hybrid vehicles, respectively.

As a key part of the“Middle East Smart Service Network,” the facility supports localisation and complements flagship showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, as well as growing markets in Egypt and Morocco - building a complete ecosystem of products, services, and customer experiences across the MENA region. This expansion aligns with the company's global rise - now a top-six EV player in 2025, operating in 46 markets, with overseas sales up 339 per cent. Demand for smart models like the G6 and G9 continues to grow across the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Škoda showroom opens on Sheikh Zayed Road

Czech automaker Škoda and Ali & Sons have inaugurated a new flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, marking a major step in expanding the brand's presence across the UAE. Spanning 10,010 square feet (approximately), the new facility showcases the Czech brand's current range of products with a modern, customer-centric buying experience designed into it.

The showroom can accommodate up to 11 cars, offering visitors the chance to experience the latest Škoda models up close - from family-friendly SUVs to sleek sedans. Adding to its contemporary appeal, the space includes a dedicated coffee area where guests can relax, and a sports corner that reflects Škoda's strong ties with cycling and active lifestyles. Customers can also enjoy a large digital screen featuring a live car configurator, allowing them to personalise colours, trims, and accessories in real time before placing their order.

Beyond cars, the showroom brings Škoda's lifestyle collection to life, displaying a range of branded merchandise such as caps, mugs, model cars, sunglasses, travel and laptop bags, barbecue sets, T-shirts, yoga mats, watches, and cycling gear...a nod to the brand's sporting heritage.

The new location is designed to provide a warm, immersive experience that blends automotive innovation with lifestyle inspiration. The new location is not just more convenient for customers but also gives the growing brand incredible visibility on the busiest highway in the Middle East.