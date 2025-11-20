Russian Army Shells Molodizhne In Kherson Region, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the Russian shelling of Molodizhne took place at approximately 1:00 p.m.

A 58-year-old woman who was hit was walking down the street.

She suffered explosive and closed head injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. An ambulance took the woman to the hospital, where she is in moderate condition.

It is also reported that a 47-year-old resident of Komyshany was taken to the hospital after being injured by Russian shelling the night before. At the time of the attack, the woman was at home and suffered concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Russia strikesregion with aircraft, artillery, drones, leaving two killed, three injured

The RMA also reported that a 42-year-old resident of Bilozerka, who had been attacked by Russians from a drone the previous day, was taken to hospital. The man was diagnosed with blast trauma and concussion. He was hospitalized.

As reported, a civilian was killed in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of a drone attack the day before, and his identity is being established.