Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kee Hyun Park

2025-11-20 09:04:53
  • Assistant Professor of International Political Economy, Nanyang Technological University
  • Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies
I am an Assistant Professor of International Political Economy in the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Before joining NTU, I was a postdoctoral scholar in the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University.

My research spans several areas within International Political Economy, including the political economy of trade, U.S. foreign economic policymaking, firms' political behavior in global value chains, and economic sanctions. One of my works was recently published in International Studies Quarterly. Together with my postdoctoral supervisors, I am developing a novel database on government-mandated economic restrictions imposed by the U.S., the EU, and the UN on international flows of goods, services, capital, investment, finance, travel, media, and diplomacy from 1992 to 2024. This effort is part of the Government-Imposed Restrictions on International Economic Relations project (co-PIs: Timothy Peterson and Dursun Peksen), funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation. The database will be publicly available in June 2026.

I hold a Ph.D. in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland and B.A. and M.A. degrees in International Relations from Seoul National University.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Nanyang Technological University
Education
  • 2024 University of Maryland, Government and Politics
Publications
  • 2024 Partisanship in the Trump Trade War: Evidence from County-Level Crop Planting Data, International Studies Quarterly
Professional Memberships
  • American Political Science Association
  • International Studies Association

