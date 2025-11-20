403
Abulgheit: Arab League Keen On Bolstering Arab-Chinese Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Arab League said on Thursday that it was keen on exploring all avenues to help bolster Arab-Chinese partnership.
This statement came during a speech by Arab League Secretary General Ahmad AbulGheit at the third Arab-Chinese forum on international development and governance held in Shanghai.
AbdulGheit expressed appreciation to the organizers, Fudan University in Shanghai, for their efforts in helping boost ties between the Arab League and China, saying that their hosting of the event since 2023 had contributed to the building bridges of cooperation.
He touted the historic cooperation between the Arab World and China, which has spanned for centuries, indicating that the Silk Road serves as evidence of such ancient cooperation.
In the last decades, and since the formation of the China-Arab cooperation forum in 2004 and the establishment of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2014, the two sides has been continuously exploring ways to boost cooperation in all fields.
He asserted that the December 2022 first Arab-China Summit in Riyadh helped launch a new stage in cooperation to meet the aspirations of the Arab and Chinese people.
AbulGheit mentioned the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Fudan University and the Arab League in 2023 had helped launch various initiatives in research, academia, and training. (end)
