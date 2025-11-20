Goldhaven Announces Drilling At Copecal Gold Project Intersects Sulphide Mineralization In Hole 4 At East Target

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH | OTCQB: GHVNF | Frankfurt: 4QS) (“GoldHaven” or the“Company”) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned Copeçal Project in Brazil, where the Company is advancing a 1,200-metre diamond drilling program designed to test key gold-in-soil and geophysical anomalies.

Drill Program Highlights



Sulphide mineralization (disseminated fine grained, pyrite and chalcopyrite) was intersected in drill hole COP-004 from 79m to the end of the hole at 100.25m associated with weak to moderate phyllic alteration (quartz – muscovite-sericite-calcite) within a sheared medium grained biotite - granitoid.

Importantly, the intersection of sulphides in drill hole COP-004 provides the first real evidence to date of potential mineralization as a probable source for the anomalous surface gold-in-soil samples confirmed at the East Target.

With drill hole COP-004 ending in mineralization, a follow-up drill hole is being planned to test the depth extension of this mineralization.

Six diamond drill holes completed to date totaling (687.4m) comprising 441.7 metres (4 holes) at the East Target and 245.7 metres (2 holes) at the West Target. The seventh hole COP-007 is in progress with an eighth hole (the fourth to be drilled at the West Target) laid out and ready. As stated above, a ninth hole is planned to follow-up the mineralization intersected in drill hole COP-004 at that East Target.



Figure 1: Images of core from hole COP-004 showing Phyllic Alteration (Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite-Calcite) of sheared biotite granitoid and associated fine disseminated pyrite – chalcopyrite

Figure 2: Plan and section showing the location of hole COP-004 and the mineralized interval with disseminated pyrite – chalcopyrite associated with Phyllic Alteration (Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite-Calcite) East Target, Copeçal gold project.

Figure 3: Plan and Section showing location of holes COP-001 and COP-002 East Target, Copeçal gold project

Figure 4: Planned and executed drill targets on the eastern anomaly on the Copeçal gold project

Figure 5: Executed, in progress and planned drill targets on western anomaly on Copeçal gold project

Partial assay results for drill holes COP-001 and COP-002 received to date did not report any results of potential economic interest however do provide geochemical and structural insights at the East Target. As previously reported, while sheared and altered the drilled intervals intersected in these first two reconnaissance drill holes did not have any evidence of associated sulphide mineralization. (Results from the saprolite portion of these holes are awaited)

GoldHaven will continue advancing the program over the coming weeks, integrating geological, structural, and geochemical data to refine targeting along both the East and West anomalies.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented:

“COP-004 has delivered our most encouraging subsurface evidence to date at Copeçal. The presence of sulphides and alteration over a meaningful interval gives us strong confidence that we are drilling into the system responsible for the extensive gold anomalies at surface. This represents a major step forward for the East Target and positions us well for expanding the program and testing additional structural corridors.”

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven' s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

Figure 6: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti's exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as"plans","expects" or"does not expect","is expected","estimates","intends","anticipates" or"does not anticipate", or"believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results"may","could","would","might" or"will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information.

