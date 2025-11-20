Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Fiserv, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fiserv, Inc., (“Fiserv” or the "Company") (NYSE: FI) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 23, 2025 and October 9, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Fiserv investors have until January 5, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's initiatives and projects. In July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 guidance. Fiserv told the market that its guidance changes were based on a review, termed a“re-underwrit[ing],” of the Company's new initiatives and products. The Company told investors that although certain of those initiatives and projects were delayed, they were fundamentally sound. Unbeknownst to investors, Fiserv's representations to the market in July 2025 were false and misleading. As Fiserv would later admit in October 2025, the Company's 2025 guidance disclosed in July 2025 was based on“assumptions... which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.” Defendants' materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class purchasing or otherwise acquiring the Company's securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.

