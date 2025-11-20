Bonk, Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results: Emerges Debt-Free With $9 Million In Cash And 1,200% Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Transformation Complete: Company Settles Legacy Obligations, Achieves First-Ever Gross Profit in Beverage Segment, and Accelerates Path to Cash Flow Positivity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, marking the completion of its strategic turnaround from its legacy operations as Jupiter Wellness and Safety Shot.

The third quarter represents a definitive turning point. Having spent the last nine months rigorously shoring up its balance sheet, Bonk, Inc. has successfully settled the outstanding obligations inherited from its predecessors. The Company emerges from this period debt-free, holding approximately $9 million in cash as of September 30, 2025, and is firmly positioned on a path to positive cash flow in the coming quarters.

Explosive Revenue Growth: Beverage sales for the quarter surged to $1.51 million, a more than 1,200% increase compared to $110,213 in the same period last year.

Swing to Gross Profit: The Company reported a gross profit of $543,142, a significant turnaround from a gross loss of $(292,186) in the prior year period.

Digital Asset Revenue: The Company recorded $509,085 in related party income from digital assets, demonstrating the immediate financial impact of its new letsBONK revenue-sharing agreement. Balance Sheet Strength: The Company has eliminated its legacy debt burden and holds a strong cash position, providing the runway to execute its strategy without the need for immediate dilutive capital raises.

Contextualizing the Results While the Company reported a net loss for the quarter, this figure was driven primarily by significant, one-time non-cash charges and settlements related to the cleanup of legacy obligations. Specifically, the results include a $4.3 million loss on settlement and over $12.8 million in unrealized losses on digital assets and equity investments due to market fluctuations during the reporting period. These one-time events obscure the underlying operational strength of the business, which has now streamlined costs and achieved profitability in its beverage segment for the first time.

"We have made tremendous efforts over the last nine months to bring our balance sheet in line with investor expectations, and today, that heavy lifting is complete," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. "We have successfully navigated the complex transition from Jupiter Wellness to Safety Shot and now to Bonk, Inc. By settling legacy debts and cleaning up our cap table, we have removed the anchors that were holding us back. With a clean slate, $9 million in cash, and our dual-engine revenue model now firing, we are solely focused on returning value to our shareholders."

Operational Update The Company's beverage division, now unburdened by the debts of the Yerbaé acquisition which have been paid, may expect to deliver profit margins moving forward as cost-streamlining measures take full effect. Simultaneously, the Company's digital asset strategy is paying off sooner than anticipated. The revenue generated from the partnership provides a high-margin, recurring income stream that complements the beverage division's growth.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Company has identified clear pathways to generating additional non-dilutive revenue through the monetization of current assets on its books.

Markita Russell, Chief Financial Officer, added, "This quarter was about emerging from the past. We have transformed from a debt-laden entity into a streamlined company with a bright future. Because of the hard work our team has put in to meet financial responsibilities, we have a clear line of sight to becoming cash flow positive as early as the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2026. With our legacy issues behind us and our assets performing well, we are entering a new phase of financial stability and growth."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

