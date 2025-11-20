Carlo Messina Named“European Banker Of The Year”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award presented in Frankfurt by The Group of 20+1, the international association of leading financial and business journalists







FRANKFURT, Germany and MILAN, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, has been named European Banker of the Year 2024 at a ceremony held in Frankfurt on 18 November 2025.

The award, first announced in June, was conferred by The Group of 20+1, the association of leading Frankfurt-based financial and business journalists representing major European media outlets.

Hosted during Euro Finance Week, the ceremony brought together more than 200 institutional, banking and political representatives from the financial community.

Carlo Messina's remarks

“This recognition honors a model of banking that combines strength with purpose. At Intesa Sanpaolo, we believe profitability and social impact are complementary - and that turning savings into confidence, and confidence into growth, is the mission of a bank worthy of trust.”

Why Carlo Messina was chosen

The Group of 20+1 highlighted a combination of long-term performance, strategic consistency and leadership vision behind Messina's selection.

Under his stewardship, Intesa Sanpaolo has delivered strong and resilient results since 2013. Over this period, the Group's market capitalization has more than tripled.

The jury also underscored Messina's ongoing commitment to social impact and the green transition - elements that reflect a broader and more modern view of leadership in European banking.

Introducing the award, last year's recipient Sergio P. Ermotti, Group CEO of UBS Group AG, described Messina as:

“A leader driven by passion, guided by deep expertise and a strong, forward-looking vision.”

Adding further context, Albrecht F. Schirmacher, Chairman of The Group of 20+1 and Publisher of DER PLATOW Brief, stated:

“Carlo Messina is one of the longest-serving CEOs in European banking. His achievements go well beyond financial results; it's far more than banking. Intesa Sanpaolo has strongly embraced its social responsibilities.”

Together, these perspectives highlight an award that recognizes not only outstanding performance, but also a broader vision for the Bank and its role in society.

The ceremony at the Römer

The award was presented to Carlo Messina in the historic Kaisersaal - the Emperors' Hall - of Frankfurt's Römer, in front of diplomats, financial leaders and senior European officials.

Speakers included:



Stephanie Wüst, Deputy Mayor of Frankfurt

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group CEO, UBS Group AG

Andreas Scholz, CEO, dfv Euro Finance Group Albrecht F. Schirmacher, Chairman of The Group of 20+1

During the presentation, Schirmacher reiterated that“Messina's leadership goes well beyond financial results” and reflects a strong institutional commitment to social responsibility.

Scholz commented:“With Carlo Messina, we had the Champions League of banking as our guest in Frankfurt. What a great honor for everyone who witnessed this special event at the Emperors' Hall.”

About The Group of 20+1

The Group of 20+1 is an international association of senior financial and business journalists based in Frankfurt and founded by dfv Euro Finance Group. Members come from leading German and European outlets.

The association has awarded the European Banker of the Year title annually since 1994, recognizing outstanding leadership in European and international banking.

Contacts:

