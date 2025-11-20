Catheter Precision Announces Successful Locket Launch In South Africa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announces the rapid commercial uptake of its LockeT closure device in South Africa.

With the assistance of local distributor, HLC Medical and Dr. Heather Henry-Lines, LockeT was successfully implemented in five hospitals within two months. Three of these hospitals are using LockeT daily and the other two hospitals are using LockeT routinely. In addition, two additional hospitals are awaiting internal approvals. All five hospitals have placed reorders of LockeT via VTAK's distributor.

“The rapid uptake of LockeT in such a short time frame underscores the importance of LockeT in emerging markets”, said Fatih Ayoglu, European Sales Manager at Catheter Precision. He continued,“Emerging markets are conscious of cost, but also require that the products improve workflow while improving and expediting patient care. LockeT fits in nicely because it is cost effective, improves workflow and assists in rapid hemostasis enabling same day discharge.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

