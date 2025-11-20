EBZT Reserves Nasdaq Ticker“APES” As Part Of Its Planned Uplisting Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT), a public AI development lab for digital asset markets, today announced that it has reserved the Nasdaq ticker symbol“APES.” Management believes“APES” is a rare, culture-heavy ticker that fits perfectly for a blockchain, iGaming, and prediction markets company. Leadership sees it as a chance to build one of the most recognizable brands in the space. \

Everything Blockchain is a public company that runs an AI development lab for digital assets. The Company builds AI software that can trade digital markets, forecast market and real-world events, and plug into trading platforms, prediction markets, and iGaming businesses. EBZT then turns these AI engines into revenue by licensing its software, sharing in revenue with partners, and taking token or equity positions in the platforms it powers. Each new partner can add a new stream of income. Management's goal is for the APES ticker to sit on top of a growing portfolio of AI-driven trading, prediction, and iGaming products, so one ticker gives shareholders exposure to many different digital asset businesses.

Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of EBZT, commented,“Reserving APES is a big step for us. It is one of the strongest tickers you can have for a blockchain, iGaming, and prediction markets company, and we want to build a brand that every retail trader instantly recognizes. Our job now is simple. Build real products, grow revenue, and let the results speak for themselves under the APES banner.”

Everything Blockchain views the APES ticker as one part of a broader plan to grow from an early stage AI development lab into an operating business with diversified revenue and scalable products. The Company's priorities remain building and deploying its AI software with partners, expanding its pipeline in trading, prediction, and iGaming, and strengthening its financial position over time. Management intends to update shareholders as it reaches key milestones and continues to align the APES brand with disciplined execution and long term value creation.





About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a public technology company focused on building blockchain-enabled products and development solutions. The Company operates two primary business units: Vinci, its digital-asset product platform, and its Development Lab, which delivers blockchain infrastructure solutions across digital finance and entertainment sectors, including iGaming. Everything Blockchain is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL

For more information, visit

Media Contact: Investor Relations

Everything Blockchain Inc.

Email:...

Website:





This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and often include words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“should,” or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's business strategy, future products and partnerships, revenue opportunities, and any potential future application to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market or any other national securities exchange looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to develop and deploy its AI software, sign and retain partners, generate sustainable revenue, obtain necessary capital, and meet any applicable listing requirements, as well as general market, economic, and regulatory conditions.

Reserving the APES ticker symbol does not mean that Everything Blockchain is listed on Nasdaq today, that Nasdaq has approved any listing, or that any uplisting will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements, except as required by law.



