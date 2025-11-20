Johns Hopkins Health Plans Welcomes Inova Health To Medicare Advantage Network

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective Jan. 1, 2026, Virginia-based Inova Health will be an in-network provider for Johns Hopkins Advantage MD, a Medicare Advantage plan from Johns Hopkins Health Plans. With Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period underway, residents have until Dec. 7 to select coverage for 2026.

The new relationship supplements Advantage MD's regional expansion, as the plan will now serve Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, and the Cities of Alexandria, Manassas, and Manassas Park. The plan has served Medicare beneficiaries in Arlington County, Fairfax City and Falls Church City since 2024.

In addition to affordable coverage, the expanded network provides Advantage MD members access to Inova Health's network of hospitals, outpatient services, and long-term care facilities, throughout Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland.

“We're thrilled for the opportunity to serve the health care needs of the Medicare-eligible population in Northern Virgina and provide our Advantage MD members access to Inova Health's world-class facilities and provider network,” said J.P. Holland, President and CEO of Johns Hopkins Health Plans.

Medicare-eligible Virginians will not only enjoy ease of access to the region's top health system in Inova, but all the benefits of Advantage MD membership, including trusted doctors, high-quality care and affordable coverage. Advantage MD and Inova Health share a strong history of commitment to the communities we serve and are proud to be working together to expand access to high-quality care while uplifting the health care of Medicare-eligible Virginia residents.

"We are pleased to expand access to Inova's clinical excellence and comprehensive care for Johns Hopkins Health Plans members in Northern Virginia,” said J. Stephen Jones, MD, FACS, President and CEO of Inova Health.“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to ensuring our community has access to high-quality, patient-centered Inova care when and where they need it."

Inova Health is the leading nonprofit health care provider in Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with an integrated network of hundreds of care sites throughout Northern Virginia and Maryland. Inova was named by Press Ganey the 2025“Health System of the Year” for leading in clinical excellence, patient experience and innovation. Its flagship hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, has been ranked #1 Best Hospital in both Virginia and Greater Washington by U.S. News & World Report for five consecutive years.

“Like Advantage MD, Inova shares our commitment to prioritizing the member and patient experience,” said Lori Rund, Vice President, Medicare Advantage, at Johns Hopkins Health Plans.“We look forward to working with Inova to deliver affordable, quality health care to even more members in Virginia.”



As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans' robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland's largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world's leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide.