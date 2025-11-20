AIAZ Int'l Short Film Festival Celebrates AI And Art Integration In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The AIAZ International Short Film Festival has taken place at Salaam Cinema in Baku, marking a groundbreaking moment as the first artificial intelligence-based film festival in the Caucasus and the broader region, Azernews reports.

The event, which spanned two days, explored the intersection of technology and art, showcasing how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the future of cinema.

Organized to celebrate the fusion of AI and filmmaking, the festival featured a variety of films, including those that creatively used AI technology to enhance storytelling and visual artistry.

The event also included a master class by AI expert Umid Salay, who shared insights into the potential of AI in film production.

The innovative startup "Jafjab", which is bringing AI solutions to traditional cinema, was introduced to the audience, highlighting how technology is transforming the industry.

The festival concluded with a much-anticipated awards ceremony where the best films from the competition were honored. The winning projects demonstrated not only a sophisticated use of artificial intelligence but also exceptional artistic quality.

In the category of "Best Local Short Film Created with Artificial Intelligence," the silver award went to Revan Muradov for his film "KhatAI."

The award for Best International Short Film Created with Artificial Intelligence was presented to Igor Kharlamov for his thought-provoking film "The Only Way".

A special prize from the festival team was awarded to Aisha Hajiyeva for her poignant work "Motherland," which captured the deep emotional connection to place and identity.

The festival also placed a strong emphasis on ecological issues, with an "Environmental Impact Award" recognizing films that addressed climate and environmental concerns.

In the local competition, the award went to "Mirror: The Other Side of Humanity" by Ruslan Ibrahimli, while in the international competition, "Climate Crisis" by Peter Vadoc took home the prize for its timely and impactful exploration of environmental challenges.

The AIAZ Film Festival was supported by several key organizations, including the Eco Hub environmental platform and Fors LLC.

The festival was founded by Murad Shukurli, with Sahil Mammadov serving as its director.

The creative direction was led by Maleyka Mammadova, with visual design by Mirvugar Abdulov and media leadership provided by Samed Aghayev.

This year's AIAZ International Short Film Festival underscored the growing role of artificial intelligence in the world of cinema, blending technology and creativity to pave the way for a new era of filmmaking.

It also highlighted the potential for such events to spark innovation and enhance greater international collaboration in the film industry.