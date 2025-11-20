Social Insurance Revenues Set To Rise As 2026 Budget Strengthens Funding Base

The State Social Protection Fund's (SSPF) revenues for 2026 are expected to reach 8 billion 323 million manats (≈ USD 4.89 billion), marking an increase of 705.7 million manats (≈ USD 415 million) compared to the forecast for 2025.

