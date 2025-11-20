Türkiye Set To Host 3Rd Meeting Of OTS Member Nations' Justice Ministries (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 3rd meeting of the Justice Ministries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be held in Türkiye in 2026, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice said in a statement, Trend reports.

This decision was made at the meeting of the justice ministers of the OTS member countries in Baku today.

First, the guests visited the tomb of the National Leader in the Alley of Honor, visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Victory Park, and commemorated the memory of our martyrs.

The meeting, presided over by Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, was attended by Türkiye's Minister of Justice Yilmaz Tunc, Uzbekistan's Minister of Justice Akbar Tashkulov, Kazakhstan's Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Justice Isgander Sidygaliyev, and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

During the Baku session, participants reviewed the progress of initiatives outlined in the Astana Declaration, signed on September 9, 2024, and underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in legal and judicial matters, as well as enhancing the exchange of expertise among member states.

The event presented the work and best practices carried out by the member states on digital transformation and the application of innovative solutions in the field of law and justice, in accordance with the provisions of the Astana Declaration, and noted that a comprehensive and functional electronic justice system improves the quality of service, simplifies processes, and contributes to the formation of a user-friendly environment, and reviewed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the activities of the Expert Group tasked with preparing a draft multilateral Agreement on Legal Assistance in Civil Matters among the Ministries of Justice of OTS member states, an initiative led by Azerbaijan, as well as on the work of the Working Group on establishing a Centralized Network for Forensic Expertise.

The visiting delegates expressed their profound appreciation to the Azerbaijani Minister of Justice for the meticulous organization of the meeting and warmly commended the Azerbaijani side for its gracious hospitality.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the OTS member countries was held last year in Astana, Kazakhstan.