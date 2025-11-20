La Placide Series Continues With The Hommage 'Sukoon Al - Layl'

Exclusively unveiled at Dubai Watch Week as part of the 'La Placide' series, the Hommage 'Sukoon Al-Layl' completes this year's emotive tribute to Mr. Roger Dubuis with a new story of heritage, modernity, and tranquillity.

One unique piece, showcasing a new design with platinum case, bezel, crown, case back and buckle; as well as a layered dial, and the RD1472 calibre with Perpetual Calendar.

This timepiece echoes the serenity of a nighttime desert, linking it with the calm nature of the Maison's founder. With 'Sukoon' meaning 'serenity' and 'Al-Layl', 'night', the timepiece is also a nod to Mr. Dubuis' passion for astronomic complications; and bridges the prowess of arabic astronomy to watchmaking made in Geneva. It's the perfect stage to showcase Mr. Dubuis' favourite Perpetual Calendar complication with Biretrograde display.

