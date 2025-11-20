La Placide Series Continues With The Hommage 'Sukoon Al - Layl'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Exclusively unveiled at Dubai Watch Week as part of the 'La Placide' series, the Hommage 'Sukoon Al-Layl' completes this year's emotive tribute to Mr. Roger Dubuis with a new story of heritage, modernity, and tranquillity.
One unique piece, showcasing a new design with platinum case, bezel, crown, case back and buckle; as well as a layered dial, and the RD1472 calibre with Perpetual Calendar.
This timepiece echoes the serenity of a nighttime desert, linking it with the calm nature of the Maison's founder. With 'Sukoon' meaning 'serenity' and 'Al-Layl', 'night', the timepiece is also a nod to Mr. Dubuis' passion for astronomic complications; and bridges the prowess of arabic astronomy to watchmaking made in Geneva. It's the perfect stage to showcase Mr. Dubuis' favourite Perpetual Calendar complication with Biretrograde display.
Thursday, November 20, 2025
