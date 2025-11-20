403
Türkiye’s E-Commerce Growth Nears Global Average
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s e-commerce expenditure per person reached $276.7, approaching the global average of $301 as of November, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry.
On Wednesday, the Trade Ministry unveiled a guide for e-export markets and customs procedures across 25 nations, offering Turkish exporters strategic road maps for potential business opportunities abroad.
The guide delivers crucial insights into the 25 countries’ e-commerce frameworks, including regulations, online marketplaces, express shipping providers, payment service platforms, and customs clearance processes.
The 25 highlighted countries include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, the Philippines, the UK, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US, and Vietnam.
As of November, the proportion of e-commerce shoppers relative to the global population reached 40.5%, while products purchased online accounted for 17.9% of overall retail sales, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry’s report.
In Türkiye, the share of online consumers compared to the total population was 29.3%, and e-commerce contributed 7% to the nation’s total retail market.
The US led in the proportion of online shoppers with 84.5%, followed by the UK at 81.5% and China at 78.8%.
Regarding e-commerce’s contribution to total retail sales, China ranked highest at 27.8%, followed by the US and the UK, both at 26.7%.
In contrast, Nigeria and Egypt recorded the lowest levels, with 1.6% and 2.9%, respectively.
