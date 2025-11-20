Media Advisory: Shriners Hospitals For Children Canada Opens Its Doors To The Public On November 29 In Honour Of Its 100Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Families looking for an educational and fun weekend activity are invited to discover Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada during its Open House.

Children can enjoy hands-on activities including magic and science shows, face painting, pet therapy sessions, and interactive learning stations. Parents will have the chance to explore the hospital's innovative pediatric orthopedic programs, meet clinical teams, and learn how care is delivered to help children reach their full potential.

Guided tours of the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities will run throughout the day, and visitors may also attend a series of short presentations in the conference room.

A recruitment booth will be hosted by the Human Resources team for healthcare professionals curious about career opportunities. When: Saturday, November 29, 2025 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Where: Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

1003 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal, QC H4A 0A9 Why: This special open house is part of the hospital's centennial celebrations and offers families a rare chance to explore a world-renowned pediatric orthopedic hospital from the inside. Visitors can learn how Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada supports young patients from across the country, discover its innovative care model, and connect with the teams behind it. Interviews: Hospital representatives, healthcare professionals, and Human Resources staff will be available for interviews upon request. RSVP: Schedule interviews or confirm attendance: Ana-Sophia Cubas 514-772-4231 Parking:

Media may park in the guest lot; signage and volunteers will be on site to assist.

Free parking for the first two hours.



About Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada is a bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital, providing ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from across Canada and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy, among others. The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

Tim Fisher

438-864-7687

