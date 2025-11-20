India Hands Over Modular Bridges To Flood-Ravaged Nepal, Bolsters Post-Disaster Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 20 (IANS) Nepal will receive 10 Bailey bridges (steel bridges) from India this year with one handed over today, the country's Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport said on Thursday.

Nepal to get 10 Bailey bridges from India

India is providing these bridges to help ensure the smooth operation of Nepal's road networks, many of which were damaged by floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, according to a statement issued by the Secretariat of Physical Infrastructure Minister Kul Man Ghising on Thursday. The southern neighbour had also provided 10 Bailey bridges to Nepal last year.

The bridges are being provided by the Indian government as grant assistance at the request of the Government of Nepal, the statement said.

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over a complete set of a 70-metre modular bridge and specialised launching tools to Nepal's Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport in a ceremony held in Hetauda.

“The remaining nine bridges will arrive in Nepal within a week,” Nepal's ministry said.

The Bailey bridge provided by India is 70 metre long, with a single-lane width of 4.25 metres and a load-bearing capacity of 38 metric tonnes.

"The Government of India is committed to delivering a total of 10 such 70-metre and higher span bridges requested by the Government of Nepal after the devastating rains in October 2025, which affected eastern Nepal. The 10 bailey bridges worth more than NPR 73 crore are being provided on grant basis by India," read a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Nepal.

"The modular bridge handed over today will be sent immediately for installation to Ramechhap, where road connectivity has been affected after the heavy rains in October 2025. Last year, in the aftermath of floods and landslides of September 2024, the Government of India supplied 10 prefabricated steel bridges worth NPR 41 crore, of which four have already been installed," it added.

During the event the Indian Ambassador stated that the supply of the modular bridges and the launching tools are a powerful testament to the enduring bonds of friendship that define the India-Nepal relationship and a reaffirmation of Government of India's policy of extending all possible support for Nepal's infrastructure development and post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

He stated that the Government of India remains committed to continue supporting the people and Government of Nepal in reconstruction and disaster mitigation efforts.

At the handover ceremony, Minister Ghising said the support provided by India was important for the speedy restoration of infrastructure damaged by natural disasters and for easing transportation networks.

Highlighting that India has been a reliable neighbour to Nepal in areas such as roads, energy, education, health, and capacity building, Minister Ghising said the assistance provided during times of crisis has further strengthened bilateral partnership. He also expressed gratitude for India's continued support to Nepal.

Ambassador Srivastava said India is always ready to assist Nepal during difficult times. He noted that the Bailey bridges provided this year are slightly longer than those handed over last year, making them easier to install in severely damaged locations.

“A technical team will soon arrive to install the bridges at the selected sites,” he added.