Azerbaijan Highlights Expenditures Allocated To State Social Protection Fund For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Expenditures of Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) are projected to equal 8.48 billion manat ($5 billion) in 2026, with 96.6 percent (8.2 billion manat, or $4.8 billion) accounting for payments to the population, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev said during discussion of the draft laws "On the 2026 budgets of the State Social Protection Fund and "On the 2026 budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund" at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, the SSPF's revenues are projected at 8.3 billion manat ($4.9 billion) next year, which is 705.7 million manat ($416 million) or 9.3 percent higher than the forecast revenues for 2025.

The minister noted that 79.2 percent of the SSPF's 2026 revenues, or 6.6 billion manat ($3.89 billion), are expected to come from mandatory state social insurance contributions, which is 593.7 million manat ($350 million) or 10 percent higher than the corresponding figure for this year.

For budget-funded organizations, 2026 revenues are projected at 2.1 billion manat ($1.24 billion), while non-budgetary organizations are expected to contribute 4.5 billion manat ($2.65 billion). The projected revenues from the non-budgetary sector account for 68 percent of social insurance premiums.

Compared to the approved figures for 2025, revenues from budget-funded organizations are expected to rise 3.6 percent (73.4 million manat, or $43 million), and revenues from the non-budgetary sector are forecast to increase by 13.1 percent (520.3 million manat, or $307 million).

To balance the SSPF's 2026 budget, 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion) is projected to be allocated from the state budget, which is 100 million manat ($59 million) or 6.3 percent more than the approved amount for 2025. The share of state budget allocations in SSPF revenues is expected to decrease from 38 percent in 2017 to 20.4 percent in 2026.

To support state budget expenditures next year, the SSPF's 2026 draft budget allocates nearly 160 million manat ($94 million) from reserves accumulated in previous years.