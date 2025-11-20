Azerbaijan's Unemployment Insurance Fund Looking To Bring In Higher Revenues For Next Year
Speaking at a discussion on the draft laws on the“State Social Protection Fund Budget for 2026” and the“Unemployment Insurance Fund Budget for 2026,” Aliyev noted that 236.6 million manat ($139.1 million), or 99.3 percent, of the UIF's revenues will come from unemployment insurance contributions, which is 30.3 million manat ($17.8 million), or 15 percent, higher than the approved figure for 2025.
Revenues from budget-funded organizations are projected at 51.9 million manat ($30.5 million), while 184.7 million manat ($108.6 million) is expected from non-budgetary organizations. Contributions from the non-budgetary sector will account for 78 percent of total insurance collections, up by 28.1 million manat ($16.5 million) compared to this year.
Overall, compared to 2025, revenues from budget-funded organizations are set to climb the ladder by 4.3 percent, while collections from the non-budget sector are anticipated to soar by a whopping 18 percent. Additionally, 28.1 million manat ($16.5 million), or 10.5 percent of the Fund's financial resources, will be drawn from previously established reserves to finance 2026 expenditures.
