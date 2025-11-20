AK Rifles, Ammo Seized From Kashmir Times Office In Jammu Newspaper Denounces Raid, Says It 'Will Not Be Silenced'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at the Kashmir Times office in Jammu on Thursday over allegations of involvement in anti-national activities and recovered cartridges of AK rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other things.

The Kashmir Times management sharply criticised the reported raids on its Jammu office, terming the allegations of activities inimical to the state a coordinated attempt to suppress an independent media institution.

The editors said Kashmir Times, founded in 1954 by Ved Bhasin, has consistently upheld independent journalism.“We have chronicled the region's triumphs and failures with equal rigour. We have given voice to communities that would otherwise go unheard. We have asked difficult questions when others remained silent,” they said.

They alleged that the organisation was being targeted for continuing to pursue independent reporting.“We are being targeted precisely because we continue to do this work. In an era when critical voices are increasingly scarce, we remain one of the few independent outlets willing to speak truth to power,” the statement added.

Calling the allegations“an intimidation tactic”, the editors said,“The accusations levelled against us are designed to intimidate, to delegitimize, and ultimately to silence. We will not be silenced.”

(With inputs from PTI)

