(PHOTOS) Step Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Stylish Hyderabad Home Meet Her Furry Babies

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu lives life queen-size in her luxurious Hyderabad home. With an impressive net worth of Rs 101 crore, her elegant house perfectly reflects her success, style, and love of comfort.

The interiors of Samantha's house have a soothing mix of gray walls and white ceilings. Her minimalist kitchen and living spaces get pops of color from art and cushions.

Samantha's home blends luxury with nature. Large glass windows let in sunlight, while indoor plants and earthy tones create a calming vibe, reflecting her love for balance.

Her bungalow has a private gym, pool, and a lush garden for yoga. Samantha is a passionate dog lover and the happy mom of a Persian cat named Gelatao and two dogs named Haash and Saasha.

The star enjoys spending time with them and even posts photos of her quality time with her canine companions on social media. Samantha just uploaded a sweet photo of herself embracing her pet pitbull, Saasha. She added a lovely song in the background, making it extra cuter.