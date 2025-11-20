403
Poland prepares charges for Ukrainians linked to rail sabotage
(MENAFN) According to reports, prosecutors in Poland have completed a set of charges targeting two Ukrainian nationals accused of orchestrating a recent rail sabotage incident before fleeing to Belarus.
Officials said their investigation has produced substantial material—ranging from telecom data and recordings to witness accounts and collected documents—supporting the claim that the suspects, named as Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., acted on behalf of Russian intelligence. They emphasized that a decision to proceed with charges has already been made, although the men have not been formally notified due to their escape across the border.
Authorities noted that the evidence suggests a “high probability” of their involvement, asserting that the actions created a “direct danger of catastrophe” and represented a serious risk to public safety and infrastructure.
The draft indictment includes allegations of espionage, attempted large-scale destruction and the deployment of explosive materials — violations that could result in a life sentence if the case moves forward.
Prosecutors are now working to obtain a judicial order allowing for the suspects’ arrest and detention, a step that would enable an international search effort and the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.
Investigators said additional people have been taken into custody in relation to the events, though no further charges have been laid so far.
The probe stems from incidents reported over the weekend on a rail corridor south of Warsaw, where an explosion struck part of the line and later inspections uncovered altered tracks and damaged overhead cables elsewhere along the route.
On Monday, the prime minister stated that the destruction found along the Warsaw–Lublin connection near the village of Mika amounted to an act of sabotage.
