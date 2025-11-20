403
German Posts 1.8 Drop in Producer Prices
(MENAFN) Germany's industrial sector faces mounting pressure as factory gate prices tumbled 1.8% compared to October 2024, marking an unprecedented eighth consecutive month of decline, federal statistics office Destatis announced Thursday.
The prolonged downturn in producer pricing reflects deepening challenges across Germany's manufacturing backbone, with the streak representing the longest sustained period of annual decreases in recent economic memory.
Energy costs emerged as the primary driver behind October's price erosion, with the sector experiencing a sharp 7.5% year-over-year contraction. The dramatic energy price decline has rippled through production costs, fundamentally reshaping the pricing landscape for German manufacturers.
However, the picture wasn't uniformly negative across all sectors. Capital goods—a critical indicator of industrial investment and manufacturing capacity—bucked the downward trend, posting a robust 1.9% annual increase during the same October timeframe.
On a month-to-month basis, producer prices demonstrated modest resilience, edging upward by 0.1% from September to October. The marginal monthly gain offers a glimmer of stabilization amid the broader annual contraction, though economists remain cautious about interpreting short-term fluctuations as evidence of a definitive turnaround in Germany's industrial pricing pressures.
