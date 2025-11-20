Changes In The Management Board Of Tallinna Sadam Subsidiary TS Shipping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of TS Shipping OÜ (hereinafter:“TS Shipping”), a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, has, by mutual agreement, recalled Damir Utorov from the Management Board, effective from 30.11.2025.

Damir joined TS Shipping in May 2013 and has been responsible for chartering and the execution of project-based works of the icebreaker Botnica. Since 6 July 2023, he has served as a member of the Management Board of TS Shipping.

The Supervisory Board of TS Shipping thanks Damir Utorov for his contribution to the chartering of the multifunctional icebreaker Botnica for various projects. Damir's experience has brought the company many international contacts and ensured good partnerships with clients.

The TS Shipping Supervisory Board is recruiting a new member of the Management Board.

The Management Board of TS Shipping consists of two members, including Chairman of the Management Board Vahur Ausmees.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.