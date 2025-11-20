Tripura: Passenger Train Collides With Van, Multiple Deaths Reported

A passenger train collided with a pick-up van near SK Para Railway Station in Tripura's Dhalai on Thursday. Multiple deaths have been reported in the fatal collision near the railway station. The visuals from the spot showed a pick-up van that was almost completely crushed on the side of the railway track. Further details awaited.

Recent Spate of Train Accidents

Nearly a fortnight ago, at least 11 people were killed in a train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The train accident involving a goods train and a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train occurred near the Bilaspur station. Rescue operations have resumed at the accident site.

Earlier this month, six people were killed in a train accident at the Chunar railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)