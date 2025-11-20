(MENAFN)

Q 1. Mark, thanks for talking with me. Let’s rewind to your poker career. Which hand do you feel most shaped your career?

Great to speak with you, too. Now, that’s an interesting question. I think...

I’d say it was Day 2 of the 2009 Manila Millions, blinds 3 000/6 000. I flatted pocket eights on the button, the flop came 8‑3‑3 rainbow - an absolutely dream spot, right? The small blind, a hyper‑aggressive reg, triple‑barrel‑bluffed ace‑king and I snap‑called on the river to double up.

That single pot funded the next six months of travel for me - and it also convinced me that variance could be tamed with discipline and data!

Q 2. How did that mindset carry into journalism?

I feel that poker trains you to identify information asymmetry. When I was working in newsrooms I used the same instinct: who benefits if something is misreported? That kind of thinking was what I used to write pieces for The Enterprise World and later, my postgraduate research at Massey on media bias in gambling ads.

Q 3. DashTickets launched in 2017. Describe how you got started?

I started the best online casino rating DashTickets NZ in my garage in Lower Hutt with fibre‑optic internet and a second‑hand standing desk. I coded the first review template in PHP, and my partner proofread what I wrote between her work shifts!

Back then our monthly traffic was just 400 visitors - most of which were friends and family and a few crawlers!

Q 4. Today, DashTickets is one of the most influential and reputable online casino sites in New Zealand. What do you think led to your success?

Personally, I think it’s the way we approach our reviews. Unlike most of our competitor sites, all DashTickets editors personally join and play at the casino they review. This means we make our own, real money deposits - we test the games ourselves - we reach out to the customer support team - and we actually experience what a site is like to play at.

We also go into great depth in each review. For example, we don’t just check that an online casino is licensed: we also look at whether they’re running games at the highest-possible RTP settings. We ensure they’re compliant in other areas - and we make sure responsible gambling facilities and tools are offered to players.

Q 5. Walk us through the process of testing RTPs at casinos

Yeah, so all of our reviewers know which game providers offer their slots in varying RTPs - and every online casino we review, we check to see which versions of the games they're offering.

Say, for example, we’re reviewing a casino - we may choose Hacksaw Gaming. We’ll load up three of four of their games at the casino, and dig into the help files to find the RTP information. We’ll then compare this against RTP information from the provider, and this allows us to see whether they’re offering video slots at the highest possible RTPs or not.

Q 6. Let’s talk about New Zealand’s cultural attitudes toward gambling. Do you think they’re changing?

Definitely. In a 2024 DIA survey, it showed that 62 % of Kiwis now view online casinos as “mainstream entertainment,” up from 41 % in 2020. That’s a double‑edged sword: more acceptance, but also more exposure.

Until New Zealand’s new online gambling legislation is brought in (probably in 2026), there’s still a LOT of rogue offshore casinos accepting Kiwi players - and our job at DashTickets is to help players find trusted, reputable, and safe sites to play at instead.

Q 7. What about harm minimisation and responsible gambling? What do you do to protect yourself while reviewing?

Personally - I set a weekly deposit limit of NZ $100 for test accounts - and this is simply non‑negotiable. I also have loss limits set up that trigger when I lose 30% of that budget.

For anyone reading who’s thinking of gambling online for the first time - I strongly recommend setting limits before you begin playing. Even just a deposit limit can help a LOT when you’re not doing well and feel tempted to deposit more money.

Q 8. You’ve reviewed hundreds of online casinos. Name three green flags casual players should focus on.

Firstly, you should look for where the casino’s license was issued. UK or Maltese licenses are preferred. Second - you want a casino that offers fast withdrawals. They don't have to be instant - but they should be processed within hours. Thirdly - you should check bonus terms and conditions. Look for low wagering requirements, no (or high) max cashout limits, and generally fair terms.

Q 9. And three red flags players should look out for?

I’d say one of the biggest red flags is a casino having no physical address or telephone support. Another would be predatory 7 (or even 3-day) expiry dates on bonus funds. Thirdly, any delayed withdrawal clause tied to “security checks” that take longer than 48 hours - this is almost never a good sign.

Q10. Any final advice for Kiwi players?

Yes - make sure to use a trusted site like DashTickets to find the best online casinos to play at. See what players are saying in online communities, and never spend more than you can afford. Finally - don’t claim a bonus just because it looks good on paper.

