4Th Edition Of Biomérieux Canada Symposium: Over 300 Canadian Health Experts Unite In Toronto To Tackle The Growing Threat Of Antimicrobial Resistance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 300 clinicians, researchers, and decision makers from across Canada gathered in Toronto on November 18–19 for the fourth annual bioMérieux Canada Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Symposium. Under the theme“Preserving Antimicrobial Effectiveness: Acting Today for Future Generations,” the two-day event showcased the latest science, innovations, and public-health strategies aimed at slowing the spread of drug-resistant infections. Founded in 1963, bioMérieux, a leader in syndromic molecular diagnostics in Canada since 1992, provides solutions that support antimicrobial stewardship across the entire patient journey-from therapy initiation to optimization and discontinuation.

“Antimicrobial resistance is advancing silently, but its consequences are all too real,” said Chiara Brovero, General Manager & Vice-President, bioMérieux Canada Inc.“Urgent, collective action is needed to preserve the effectiveness of life-saving treatments. I would like to thank our partners and all Symposium participants, whose commitment and collaboration are vital to advancing the fight against this global threat.”

The World Health Organization lists antimicrobial resistance among the top ten threats to global health. In Canada, AMR already contributes to an estimated 13,700 deaths each year and could cost the economy $7.6 billion annually by 2050 if left unchecked.

This silent crisis underscores how essential diagnostic tools are to guide treatment decisions accurately and effectively. Although laboratory testing accounts for just 3% to 5% of healthcare budget, diagnostics inform 70% of medical decisions, making them one of the most powerful, yet underused, tools in the fight against resistance.

Diagnostics and Prevention at Its Core

One major driver of AMR is the overuse of antibiotics in primary care. For example, antibiotics were unnecessary in 52.6% of acute bronchitis cases and 48.4% of sinusitis cases in Ontario. Rapid molecular diagnostics can cut inappropriate prescribing dramatically: in one ED study, test results changed clinicians' plans in 44.5% of influenza-positive and 92.6% of influenza-negative cases, avoiding 135 unnecessary prescriptions. In sepsis, each hour delay in effective antibiotic therapy increases mortality by up to 20%.

“Strengthening Canada's AMR surveillance network with near real-time data and broader community integration would improve public health responses and demonstrate Canadian leadership,” added Chiara Brovero, General Manager & Vice-President, bioMérieux Canada Inc.

Advancing the Cause Together

Over two days, experts and stakeholders committed to combating antimicrobial resistance came together for a dynamic program of presentations, panels, workshops, and networking sessions. These exchanges led to the development of tangible strategies to reduce antibiotic use and design innovative approaches that address both current and future challenges.

Key Highlights



Review of progress under the Pan-Canadian Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance and ongoing work to share national antibiotic treatment guidelines.

Discussion of sepsis management and the patient journey, including a live podcast exploring Canadian priorities and equitable access to care.

Sessions on innovation and prevention, highlighting rapid diagnostics, therapeutic optimization, and infection prevention and control. Presentations showcasing the latest research and clinical evidence in AMR and diagnostics, complemented by interactive Q&A sessions using real patient cases and best practices.

Throughout the Symposium, experts demonstrated how bioMérieux diagnostic tools enable rapid identification of infectious agents and their resistance patterns - ensuring the right treatment for the right patient at the right time. This approach is essential for preserving antimicrobial effectiveness and improving patient outcomes.

About bioMérieux

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

For more information:

Katia Battou

Casacom

... / 514-378-1005