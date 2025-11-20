Industrial Foam Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 7.9% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Industrial Foam Market?The market size of industrial foam has experienced considerable growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $67.61 billion in 2024 to $71.68 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The expansion in the historic period can be accredited to factors such as research and development, economical material solutions, globalization and market expansion, transportation and aerospace sectors, as well as environmental concerns and sustainability.

The market for industrial foam is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $97.3 billion in 2029, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period is driven by the expansion of the construction industry, the adoption of sustainable materials and environmentally friendly methods, a booming automotive industry, innovations in packaging, and improvements in building energy efficiency. The forecast period is also set to witness major trends such as initiatives for a circular economy, shifts in furniture and bedding choices, applications in electronics and electrical fields, advancements in healthcare and medical sectors, and increasing enforcement of stringent regulatory requirements.

Download a free sample of the industrial foam market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Industrial Foam Market?

The acceleration of urbanization is predicted to boost the industrial foam market. Urbanization refers to the migration of people from rural areas to cities, leading to city expansion and progress. Industrial foam is utilized in the process of urbanization for various construction purposes including insulation, soundproofing, sealing, and cushioning. It aids in improving energy efficiency in buildings, provides sound reduction in urban settings and is employed in infrastructure construction such as roads and bridges for void filling and structural reinforcement. For instance, in October 2022, the World Bank, a US-based global financial organization, released an article stating that more than 50% of the worldwide population resided in urban areas in 2022. By 2045, the urban population across the globe is forecasted to increase 1.5 times, hitting 6 billion. Thus, the speedy progress of urbanization is fueling the expansion of the industrial foam market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Industrial Foam Market?

Major players in the Industrial Foam include:

. Covestro AG

. BASF SE

. Dow Inc.

. Huntsman Corporation

. Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

. Saint-Gobain S.A.

. Recticel N.V

. Rogers Corporation

. Trelleborg AB

. FoamPartner Group

What Are The Future Trends Of The Industrial Foam Market?

Innovations in technology are emerging as trending factors in the industrial foam industry. To stay ahead of the competition, leading companies are focusing on introducing new technical solutions. For example, BASF SE, a chemical company from Germany, launched Elastoflex CE 3651/108 in May 2022. It is a high flame-resistant polyurethane insulation spray foam that uses 100% water-blown and flame-retardant technology, designed to enhance the interior air quality in public transport. Furthermore, this low-smell spray foam system can improve the performance and affordability of the end product.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Foam Market Report?

The industrial foammarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Foam Type: Flexible, Rigid

2) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin, Phenolic, PET, Other Resin Types

3) By End-Use: Building And Construction, HVAC, Industrial Pipe Insulation, Marine, Aerospace, Industrial Cold Storage, Others End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Flexible: Polyurethane Foam, Polyethylene Foam, Latex Foam

2) By Rigid: Polyurethane Rigid Foam, Polystyrene Foam (EPS And XPS), Phenolic Foam

View the full industrial foam market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Industrial Foam Market?

In 2024, the Industrial Foam market saw Asia-Pacific as its most sizable region. The projection shows that this region is likely to experience the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The market report for Industrial Foam encompasses several regions; these are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Foam Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Automotive Terminal Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-terminal-global-market-report

Automotive Hvac Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-hvac-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: