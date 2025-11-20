Natural Surfactants Market CAGR To Be At 7.4% From 2025 To 2029 $27.82 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Natural Surfactants Market?The market size for natural surfactants has seen a consistent growth over the past few years. The market value is expected to increase from $19.96 billion in 2024 to $20.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Several factors have attributed to its growth in the historical period including; increased consumer preference for natural products, growing environmental concerns and stricter regulations, a shift towards green chemistry, the expansion of the personal care industry, greater consumer awareness regarding the effects of harsh chemicals, research and development initiatives, and the availability of raw materials.

In the coming years, the natural surfactants market is set to witness robust growth, with projected expansion to $27.82 billion by 2029, exhibited by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is largely due to the developments in the agricultural sector, utilization of bio-based and renewable resources, preference for plant-derived ingredients, the surge in organic farming, along with government encouragement for sustainable practices. Key trends seen during the forecast period encompass wider applications in household cleaning products, innovation in the field of biosurfactants, emphasis on renewable resources, advancements in extraction techniques and performance enhancement of natural surfactants.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Natural Surfactants Market?

The natural surfactants market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for personal care products. These self-care items, used for personal hygiene, cleaning, and grooming, include a wide range such as shampoos, skin moisturizers, perfumes, lipsticks, fingernails, hair colors, etc. The component of natural surfactants in these products is utilized to formulate a variety of skincare items, offering detergent, wetting, emulsifying, solubilizing, and thickening properties to the products. For instance, in March 2024, The Organic Beauty and Wellbeing Market Report, released by The Soil Association, a UK-based membership charity examining the influence of agriculture on the environment, highlighted an impressive 65% growth in organic mother and baby care, paired with a steady 6% increase in the UK's organic health and personal care sector. Furthermore, the total organic beauty and wellness market in the UK hit a value of £147.6 million ($191.88 million) in 2022, a rise from £138.2 million ($186.57 million) in 2021. Hence, the growing demand for personal care products is instrumental in driving the expansion of the natural surfactants market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Natural Surfactants Market?

Major players in the Natural Surfactants include:

. Akzo Nobel N.V.

. BASF SE

. The Dow Chemical Company

. Croda International PLC.

. Huntsman Corporation

. Clariant AG

. Stepan Company

. Kao Corporation

. Indorama Corporation

. Innospec

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Natural Surfactants Market In The Future?

Product advancement is the major trend in the natural surfactant market. Most companies in this market are focusing on research and development to create innovative products like Vita 100% bio-based surfactants and Polyethylene glycols (PEGs) which offer solutions with a smaller carbon footprint. Clariant AG, a multinational firm based in Switzerland that specializes in care chemicals, catalysis, natural resources, and plastics & coatings, created waves in February 2022 when it launched its new surfactants and PEGs Vita products. Crafted utilizing 100% bioethanol derived from sugar cane or corn to form the ethylene oxide, it notably decreases carbon footprints in surfactant production. These products, carrying at least a 98% Renewable Carbon Index (RCI), can trim down CO2 emissions by up to 85%. This sets a new bar for sustainability in surfaces and green carbon solutions, contributing to the crucial task of rejuvenating the earth's carbon equilibrium.

What Segments Are Covered In The Natural Surfactants Market Report?

The natural surfactantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Anionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Nonionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Cationic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Amphoteric Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants)

2) By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial And Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Anionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants): Soapwort Extracts, Saponins, Fatty Acid Sulfates

2) By Nonionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants): Sorbitan Esters, Polysorbates, Alkyl Polyglucosides

3) By Cationic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants): Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Cationic Starch Derivatives

4) By Amphoteric Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants): Lecithin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phospholipids

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Natural Surfactants Market?

In 2024, Europe led the market for natural surfactants. It is anticipated that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the natural surfactants market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

