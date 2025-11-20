AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal Beaten 02 By Defending Champions Wuhan Jiangda

MENAFN - IANS) Wuhan (China), Nov 20 (IANS) Wang Shuang's first-half brace steered defending champions Wuhan Jiangda Women's FC of China to a 2-0 victory over East Bengal FC in their AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group B fixture on Thursday.

East Bengal, who defeated IR Iran's Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in their first game, can still advance to the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by more than two goals against Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf on November 23.

Wuhan Jiangda's early pressure nearly paid off in the seventh minute when Deng Mengye burst through off Wang Shuang's through ball but drove her shot from the right into East Bengal goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

But the Moshal Girls conceded a minute later when Wang Shuang met Song Fei's cross from the left, sneaking the ball past a sprawling Panthoi. The pressure told on East Bengal when they conceded a penalty, following a VAR review, after Panthoi brought Wang Shuang inside the box, with the 2018 AFC Women's Footballer of the Year making no mistake from the spot in the 17th minute.

East Bengal had a chance to reduce the deficit, but Soumya Guguloth blazed her shot over the bar in the 23rd minute, while Panthoi did enough to prevent Mavis Owusu from advancing after Wang Shuang had slipped a well-timed through ball. Panthoi continued to frustrate Wuhan Jiangda in the second half with a point-blank save in the 56th minute to deny Owusu before thwarting Kim Hye-ri in the 61st minute following Deng Mengye's layoff.

The East Bengal custodian continued to be a thorn in Wuhan Jiangda's side as she kept out Deng Mengye and later stopped Owusu in her tracks with a fine tackle in the 73rd minute.

A lapse in concentration in the 77th minute by Wuhan Jiangda nearly gave East Bengal a chance when Soumya Guguloth sent Sushmita Lepcha through on goal, only for the midfielder to strike a wayward shot at the end, summing up their frustrating evening.