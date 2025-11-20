Health Minister Highlights Bariatric Surgery As Key Driver Of Medical Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ibrahim Al-Bdour emphasized Jordan's growing regional leadership in bariatric surgery as he inaugurated the 5th International Conference of the Jordanian Society for Bariatric Surgery on Thursday.The event is being held alongside the 72nd International Obesity Club Symposium and the 20th Middle East and Africa Obesity Club Symposium, with broad participation from regional and international specialists.Al-Bdour said Jordan offers all the components needed for excellence in bariatric surgery, from advanced hospitals and strong infrastructure to highly qualified medical and nursing staff. He announced that the ministry will begin collaborating with specialized surgeons next week to strengthen Jordan's position in this field, supported by competitive pricing that enhances the Kingdom's medical tourism appeal.He noted that the national health system operates as an integrated ecosystem combining the Ministry of Health, Royal Medical Services, university hospitals, and the private sector to deliver quality care. Bariatric surgery, he added, is inherently multidisciplinary and reflects the collaborative spirit of the Jordanian health sector.The minister underscored the role of scientific advancement and specialized medical procedures in elevating Jordan's standing in both healthcare and medical education. He called on senior physicians to share their expertise with younger generations to ensure continuity and sustained development.Al-Bdour also highlighted ongoing improvements at Al-Bashir Hospitals, including the establishment of the Specialized Surgery Hospital and recruitment of leading medical professionals, stressing continued cooperation between all healthcare sectors.He reiterated Jordan's commitment to advancing medical tourism as a key contributor to national income, calling for renewed efforts to expand the sector and address past challenges. Jordan, he said, will remain a safe and reliable destination for high-quality medical care.Jordan Medical Association President Dr. Issa Al-Khashashneh praised the Bariatric Surgery Society, founded in 2017, for quickly establishing a strong presence. He said the conference represents a significant step toward improving medical performance and enhancing continuous professional training in bariatric surgery.Conference Chair and Society President Dr. Sami Salem said the event is organized in partnership with the International Bariatric Club (IBC), the Jordan Dietetic Association (JDA), and the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), reflecting growing confidence in Jordan's capabilities in this specialty. He noted the value of international expert participation in enriching scientific discussions.The conference program includes advanced sessions on the latest developments in bariatric surgery, metabolic disease management, surgical innovation, robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, and comprehensive nutritional and psychological care.Head of the scientific committee, Dr. Mohammad Al-Zaytawi, said the event features around 60 specialized lectures by experts from Jordan and 13 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and several Middle Eastern and North African states. Workshops are also being held for physicians, nurses, and nutrition specialists.The event is accredited by the Jordan Medical Council, granting 6 credit hours for attendees and 8 hours for speakers. On the sidelines of the conference, Al-Bdour also opened a medical exhibition featuring around 20 pharmaceutical and medical device companies.