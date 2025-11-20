Vanessa Gallegos Florida Project Supports Unite For Ukraine Gala In Boca Raton

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)– The Vanessa Gallegos Florida Project has announced its support for the Unite for Ukraine Gala, a major philanthropic event scheduled for, at. The initiative aims to raise critical funds for medical care and prosthetics for Ukrainian children and veterans affected by the ongoing conflict.

The gala represents a significant collaboration between South Florida community leaders and international humanitarian organizations, with proceeds benefiting the Brother's Brother Foundation's relief efforts in Ukraine. The foundation has already delivered over $8 million in humanitarian aid, including 689 pallets of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to those affected by the war.

“Supporting this initiative reflects the compassionate spirit of our South Florida community,” said Vanessa Gallegos, founder of the Vanessa Gallegos Florida Project.“When we unite for causes that transcend borders, we demonstrate the power of collective action in addressing humanitarian crises.”

Vanessa Gallegos Boca Raton Unite for Ukraine Gala coverage highlights the event's dual purpose of raising awareness and generating tangible support for more than 2,200 children who have suffered war-related injuries. The December event will feature a seated dinner, live entertainment, and personal stories of resilience from those directly impacted by the conflict.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Svetlana Faktorovich and Yelena Yelizarova, Mrs. World Ukraine 2023, both recognized for their dedication to humanitarian causes. The gala offers multiple sponsorship levels, ranging from individual tickets at $500 to platinum table sponsorships at $30,000. Each contribution directly supports the procurement and delivery of medical equipment, surgical supplies, and prosthetic devices for Ukrainian civilians and veterans.







Philanthropist and Harvard Law student Vanessa Gallegos, who serves as Chair of the Committee for the Unite for Ukraine Gala, leads the Vanessa Gallegos Florida Project, which has established itself as a cornerstone of community advocacy in Palm Beach County. With more than two decades of experience in nonprofit fundraising and community development, the organization's support for the Unite for Ukraine Gala reflects its mission to foster meaningful connections between local communities and global humanitarian efforts. Gallegos's leadership continues to inspire civic engagement and social impact initiatives throughout South Florida.

Attendees will have opportunities to participate in a charity auction featuring exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds directed to the Brother's Brother Foundation's Ukraine relief programs. The evening will also include presentations from humanitarian organizations working directly in affected regions.

The initiative comes at a critical time as medical facilities in Ukraine continue to face overwhelming demand for specialized care and rehabilitation services. The funds raised will help provide essential medical interventions that can significantly improve the quality of life for injured children and veterans.

The Vanessa Gallegos Florida Project continues to expand its reach through strategic partnerships with organizations that create measurable social impact. Based in South Florida, the project focuses on community development, advocacy, fundraising, and faith-driven initiatives that strengthen connections between diverse communities and important causes.

Unite for Ukraine Gala information and tickets can be purchased by visiting Bit/ukrainegala2025. Follow more about the gala on @itsvanessagallegos Instagram