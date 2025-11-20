403
Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market Size To Reach USD 19.39 Billion By 2033 With A 9.04%CAGR
Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market Overview
Market Size in 2024: USD 8.16 Billion
Market Size in 2033: USD 19.39 Billion
Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 9.04%
According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033", The Saudi Arabia handicrafts market size was valued at USD 8.16 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 19.39 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.04% during 2025-2033.
How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market
● AI-powered e-commerce platforms enhance product discovery for Saudi handicrafts through personalized recommendations, virtual showrooms, and augmented reality features that allow customers to visualize traditional items in their spaces before purchase.
V Machine learning algorithms support artisan training programs by analyzing traditional techniques from archived videos and documentation, creating digital learning modules that preserve heritage skills while making them accessible to new generations across the Kingdom.
● AI-driven inventory management systems optimize supply chains for handicraft retailers, predicting demand patterns for seasonal festivals and cultural events, reducing waste while ensuring authentic Saudi products reach domestic and international markets efficiently.
● Computer vision technology assists quality control in handicraft production facilities, detecting inconsistencies in patterns and craftsmanship while maintaining traditional aesthetics, supporting Saudi Arabia's goal to position handicrafts as premium cultural exports.
● AI analytics tools help Saudi artisans identify emerging design trends and consumer preferences across global markets, enabling traditional craftspeople to innovate product lines while preserving cultural authenticity aligned with Vision 2030 objectives.
How Vision 2030 is Transforming Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Industry
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is transforming the handicrafts industry into a key economic sector that drives jobs, tourism, and cultural preservation. With 2025 declared the“Year of Handicrafts,” the Kingdom is empowering artisans through major initiatives such as the Cultural Development Fund's Nama' Accelerators, the Heritage Commission's Artisan Houses, and the Saudi Artisanal Company's expanding retail network. These programs provide funding, training, market access, and global exposure at events like Expo 2025 Osaka and Selfridges London. As part of economic diversification, handicrafts are emerging as a billion-riyal industry that supports rural communities-especially women skilled in Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, embroidery, pottery, and other traditional arts. Mega-projects like NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya integrate authentic Saudi craftsmanship to enhance visitor experiences and boost local economies. Vision 2030 also promotes collaborations between artisans and modern designers, ensuring heritage crafts remain relevant and competitive globally. With initiatives such as the Saudi International Handicrafts Week“Banan,” regional craft markets, digital service platforms, and artisan licensing programs, the Kingdom is building a strong ecosystem that preserves UNESCO-recognized heritage while establishing Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in cultural entrepreneurship.
Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market Trends & Drivers:
Saudi Arabia's handicrafts market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the government's strategic designation of 2025 as the "Year of Handicrafts" under Vision 2030, mobilizing unprecedented resources through the Ministry of Culture, Heritage Commission, and Cultural Development Fund to organize festivals, exhibitions, training programs, and international showcases that celebrate traditional Saudi crafts including Sadu weaving, pottery, metalwork, woodcarving, embroidery, jewelry, and palm frond weaving across the Kingdom's four regions. The market benefits from rapidly expanding cultural tourism as international visitors attending events like Janadriyah Festival, Souq Okaz, Saudi International Handicrafts Week "Banan," and HARFA festival in Hail seek authentic souvenirs and cultural experiences, while domestic consumers increasingly appreciate handcrafted products that reflect national identity and heritage, driving demand across residential and commercial applications in homes, hotels, restaurants, corporate offices, and government institutions.
The modernization of traditional crafts through collaborations between Saudi artisans and international designers, premium brands, and fashion houses is creating innovative products that blend cultural authenticity with contemporary aesthetics, appealing to younger generations and global markets while preserving heritage techniques passed through generations. The Saudi Artisanal Company's strategic expansion with retail locations at Diriyah, Jeddah, AlUla, King Khalid International Airport, and online platforms provides artisans with reliable distribution channels, while partnerships with entities like From AlUla and Kayanee create new business lines in fashion and luxury goods, enabling traditional craftspeople to scale operations and access domestic and international markets previously unavailable to small-scale producers across Northern, Central, Western, Eastern, and Southern regions of the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights:
● Woodware
● Artmetal Ware
● Handprinted Textiles and Scarves
● Embroidered and Crocheted Goods
● Zari and Zari Goods
● Imitation Jewelry
● Sculptures
●Pottery and Glass Wares
● Attars and Agarbattis
● Others
Distribution Channel Insights:
● Mass Retailers
● Departmental Stores
● Independent Retailers
● Specialty Stores
● Online Stores
● Others
End Use Insights:
● Residential
● Commercial
Breakup by Region:
● Northern and Central Region
● Western Region
● Eastern Region
● Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Handicrafts Market
● March 2025: Saudi Artisanal Company signed a partnership agreement with a business services firm to strengthen and develop the handicrafts sector, empower local artisans, and drive innovation in luxury gift and distribution offerings, with the agreement featuring clauses designed to enhance collaboration with Saudi craftspeople and develop their technical capabilities during the Year of Handicrafts.
● September 2025: The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Saudi Artisanal Company, consolidated all services and products from the cultural ecosystem's handicrafts sector onto a single digital platform, including comprehensive content from the Year of Handicrafts initiative, simplifying access for artisans, consumers, and stakeholders interested in the sector.
● November 2025: The third edition of Saudi International Handicrafts Week "Banan" commenced at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, bringing together artisans from multiple countries with China as the Guest of Honor, featuring exhibitions, workshops, and cultural exchanges under the patronage of the Minister of Culture to celebrate traditional crafts and international cooperation.
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:...
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Grab a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
Purchase the 2026 Comprehensive Updated data:
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:
