No More Flight Delays: Dubai Working On A New Plan For Faster Landings

Passengers flying into Dubai International Airport (DXB) could soon see shorter landing times, with new technology set to reduce the need for aircraft to hover above the city during peak traffic.

With rising air traffic congestion, aircraft are sometimes unable to land immediately and must fly in holding patterns, causing delays for passengers and increasing fuel consumption.

To address this, Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) and Emirates Airline have signed an agreement with aerospace company Thales to optimise aviation traffic management using advanced AI technologies.

The partnership aims to identify potential congestion points, helping reduce up to 40 per cent of holding patterns at Dubai's arrival airport. By leveraging AI-driven insights, air traffic controllers and airlines hope to minimise delays, improve predictability, and enhance overall operational efficiency across the airspace network.

A holding pattern is a standardised, racetrack-shaped flight path that aircraft follow while awaiting landing clearance. These patterns are used when delays occur due to airport congestion, weather conditions, runway availability, or technical checks. They keep aircraft in a safe, designated airspace while ensuring an orderly sequence of arrivals. Although essential for safety, reducing the frequency of holding patterns lowers fuel consumption and cuts carbon emissions.

Abdelhafid Mordi, vice president of Thales in the UAE and Iraq and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies, said the agreement will strengthen the UAE's airspace management capabilities and support the country's vision for a more secure, connected, and sustainable aviation sector.

Adel Al Redha, deputy president and chief operating officer of Emirates Airline, said the agreement represents a practical use of AI to solve a real operational challenge.

“By predicting congestion and adjusting cruise speeds proactively, we not only reduce fuel burn associated with holding patterns but are also optimising our operational efficiencies. If successful, this solution can benefit other airlines, turning a shared problem into an opportunity for improvement,” he added.

Ibrahim Ahli, CEO of dans, highlighted that the collaboration allows the organisation to tap into advanced AI solutions to reduce holding patterns, improve predictability, and ensure smoother, safer arrivals into Dubai.

“We aim to deliver measurable improvements for air traffic controllers, airlines, and the wider aviation ecosystem by integrating real-time operational data with intelligent forecasting,” he concluded.