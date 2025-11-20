QRCS, Kidzania Bring Joy To Sick Children And Their Families

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has organized a fun day for 86 sick children and their families, including a special programme at KidZania Doha and distribution of toys and gifts to the attendance.

This event is part of“This Is My Wish”, an annual initiative implemented by QRCS's Patient Assistance Fund to support hospitalized children; raise their spirits; make them better able to recover; help them achieve social integration like their peers; and engage them in various educational, recreational, sports, and charitable activities.

During the event, Tahani Saleh Al-Feaidi, Head of Community Care Section at QRCS's Volunteering and Local Development Division, said,“QRCS is here to bring hope and heal pain for all vulnerable groups, including children experiencing the illness test together with their families.

Known for generosity and kindness, the Qatari community always contributes handsomely to this initiative. I would like to express gratitude to our local partner, KidZania, for being an integral part of this noble humanitarian initiative. Heartfelt thanks also go to all the benevolent donors who make this wonderful humanitarian scene possible. It is with their contributions that joy was brought to the hearts of the children.”

“This is a psychosocial support event for sick children, showing solidarity with them and their families,” added Al-Feaidi.“Launched many years ago, this event is widely awaited as a gateway to their small dreams, which are the cornerstone of larger and more ambitious goals in relation to education, enlightenment, talent building, knowledge acquisition, and liveliness. Though this initiative may seem simple, it is enormously meaningful”.

The programme involved a video presentation showcasing giveaways to hospitalized children at disability care centres. It documented QRCS's role in backing various social groups, with a view to building a strong and cohesive community.