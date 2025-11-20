Doha Festival City Reveals The Festival Edits: Qatar's Retail Trends Report 2025

Doha Festival City, Qatar's destination for style, expression, and coveted trends, has released Festival Edits: Qatar's Retail Trends Report 2025, a first-of-its-kind, data-driven study providing insights into the evolving fashion, beauty, and retail landscape in Qatar. Developed with research collaborators, cultural institutions, Ipsos data, and industry experts, the report blends quantitative survey data, qualitative analysis, and expert commentary to illuminate shifting consumer behavior, market trends, and lifestyle priorities.

Collating insights from the Doha Festival City 2025 Consumer Survey, conducted with over 2,000 respondents, the report reflects a diverse shopper base.

The study revealed that Millennials and Gen Z are a significant part of the shopper base, integrating malls into weekly life, visiting 1–2 times per week for around 2.7 hours; while Qatar nationals are particularly likely to engage in leisure activities such as cinema and events.

Beauty and fashion remain top priorities. Ipsos data, based on hundreds of recipients, shows 40% of Gen Z females prioritize makeup, 25% fragrance, and 20% skincare. Fashion trends include modest-meets-contemporary for 22% of Gen Z females, streetwear for 34% of shoppers, premium perfumery for 32%, and modest fashion for 28%. Among male shoppers, 32% prioritize high-end fragrances. Monthly fashion and beauty spend ranges from QAR 500–2,500 for the majority, reflecting a commitment to style as a lifestyle choice. Ambience, personalization, and events outweigh convenience for half of shoppers, emphasizing the experiential dimension of Doha Festival City.

The report also highlights the future of retail in Qatar, including tech-driven innovations. AI in GCC retail is projected to reach $31 billion by 2028, with 97% of retailers increasing investment. This underscores how malls like Doha Festival City are evolving into cultural, social, yet digitally experiential destinations that combine global insights with local relevance.

“Malls have become venues for connection and curation as much as commerce. Festival Edits captures the spirit of this transformation, offering a credible, data-backed perspective on what defines style, innovation, and community in Qatar today - from perfume and makeup lovers to streetwear enthusiasts and esports audiences,” said Mohamed ElSharkawy, Associate Director - Malls Leasing, Doha Festival City.“Doha Festival City continues to position itself at the heart of Qatar's fashion and beauty landscape.”

Explore the full report and latest industry insights here. For more information, visit Dohafestivalcity or follow us on social media.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Doha's destination for style expression and coveted trends and amongst the top 20 malls globally, encompasses over 500 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewellery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer. DHFC offers an exclusive selection of first-to-market signature brands in fashion, beauty, and EV smart mobility, including Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Gold Apple, Creed, Hermès Perfume and Beauty, as well as the Tesla showroom - all of which are unique to Qatar's retail landscape.

