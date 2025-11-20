Saya Piazza Receives OC Leading Domestic And International Brands To Begin Fit-Outs At Saya Group's High-Street Mall In Jaypee Wishtown

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

2 lakh sq. ft. high-street development with ~350 retail shops.

50,000 sq. ft. dedicated to dining & entertainment, including food courts, restaurants, and leisure zones. 1.5 lakh sq. ft. premium retail space featuring 100+ international apparel brands, clubs, fine-dining restaurants, and lifestyle services. Saya Group today announced that its flagship high-street commercial destination, Saya Piazza, located at Jaypee Greens, Sector 131, Noida Expressway, has received the Occupancy Certificate (OC). With the OC now granted, the project is ready for handover and is poised to redefine the retail and lifestyle landscape along the Noida Expressway.

Saya Piazza

The construction has been completed strictly in accordance with the sanctioned layout and approved architectural plans. All environmental, fire, and electrical safety requirements have been fully complied with. Essential infrastructure services-including water, electricity, and sewage-are fully functional.

What makes Saya Piazza truly unique is that it stands as the first and only organised retail, dining, and lifestyle destination for the 1,250-acre Jaypee Wishtown township-a premium neighbourhood home to a large community of HNIs, working professionals, and high-income families. As the exclusive commercial hub for this massive township, Saya Piazza is expected to command unmatched footfall from residents who previously had no integrated shopping and dining destination within the campus.

With several marquee retail and F&B brands already finalising and commencing their fit-outs, Saya Piazza is emerging as the definitive lifestyle centre for this elite catchment.

Strategically positioned opposite the Jaypee Golf Course, Saya Piazza boasts an expansive 360-foot frontage, ensuring exceptional visibility and seamless access for both retailers and visitors. The location further strengthens its position as the go-to retail hub for the township's fast-growing population.

Spread across 2 lakh sq. ft., Saya Piazza has been designed as a seamless blend of luxury, efficiency, and entertainment. Set to become one of the largest completed high-street malls in the nearby vicinity, it features over 50,000 sq. ft. dedicated to dining, food courts, and entertainment zones, along with 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of premium retail space housing nearly 350 shops. The development will host 100+ international apparel brands, premium clubs, fine-dining restaurants, and lifestyle services under one roof.

A key highlight is the exclusive Food Zone with premium golf course views, offering an elevated leisure and dining experience. Coupled with its iconic façade, landscaped surroundings, premium interiors, and elegant lighting, Saya Piazza sets a new benchmark for high-street commercial developments in Noida.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group, said,“Receiving the OC for Saya Piazza marks a significant milestone in our journey. This project has been conceived as more than just a shopping destination-it is a vibrant lifestyle hub bringing together retail, food, and entertainment for today's discerning consumer. With leading brands joining us, Saya Piazza is set to become a landmark on the Noida Expressway.”

With the OC in place and the mall ready for operations, Saya Piazza is gearing up to open soon, promising a world-class retail, dining, and leisure experience for residents and visitors alike.

About Saya Group

Saya Group, established 25 years ago, is a trailblazer in the real estate industry with a strong presence in the Delhi NCR region. Known for pioneering luxury residential and commercial developments, Saya Group began with the development of low-rise floors and luxury villas, and soon expanded into high-rise luxury homes and commercial projects.

Saya Group a portfolio of over 4.99 Lacs Sq. Mtr. of luxurious residential spaces (delivered projects – Saya Residency, Saya Zenith, Saya Zion and Saya Gold Avenue ) with 4000 plus happy families and investors and innovative commercial projects. This includes 2.20 Lacs Sq. Mtr. of retail high-street buildings - Saya Piazza in Jaypee Wishtown, Sector-131, Noida and Saya SouthX in Greater Noida West. With OC, obtained for Saya Piazza and same been applied for Saya SouthX, many top dining, bar, entertainment, and retail brands are signing on to both projects. Our diverse range of developments underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders.