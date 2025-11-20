Qatar Amiri Guard Chief Awarded French Legion Of Honour

Amiri Guard Commander Lt. Gen Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani, has been awarded the French Legion of Honour (Officer) in recognition of his role in strengthening military cooperation between Doha and Paris. The decoration was presented by Commander of the French Republican Guard, Gen. Francois-Xavier Lesueur, during an official ceremony at the guard's headquarters in the French capital.

