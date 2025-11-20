Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Amiri Guard Chief Awarded French Legion Of Honour

Qatar Amiri Guard Chief Awarded French Legion Of Honour


2025-11-20 04:00:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amiri Guard Commander Lt. Gen Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani, has been awarded the French Legion of Honour (Officer) in recognition of his role in strengthening military cooperation between Doha and Paris. The decoration was presented by Commander of the French Republican Guard, Gen. Francois-Xavier Lesueur, during an official ceremony at the guard's headquarters in the French capital.

MENAFN20112025000063011010ID1110371892



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search