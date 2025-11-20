Over 10,000 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran, Pakistan In Single Day

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): As many as 10,405 Afghan refugees have been forcibly repatriated from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran in a single day, an official said on Thursday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on his X handle, showing that 1,763 families, comprising 10,405 individuals, returned to the country on Wednesday.

He said the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat noted that 2,222 returnee families (13,303 individuals) were transported to their respective home areas, while 1,534 received humanitarian assistance.

On Sunday, nearly 12,666 Afghan refugees returned to the country after being forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan.

On Tuesday, a total of 7,326 Afghan refugees returned to the country after being forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan.

