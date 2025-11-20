403
Trump to Meet NYC Mayor Mamdani at White House
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will hold a meeting with New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House this Friday.
“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Mamdani, who is both the first Muslim and the first South Asian to be elected as mayor of the country’s largest city, triumphed over former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in New York’s general election earlier this month.
His progressive campaign focused on housing affordability and enhanced social services.
Throughout the election period, Trump frequently criticized the 34-year-old democratic socialist, labeling him a “communist,” endorsing Cuomo, and warning that a Mamdani victory could result in cuts to federal funding for New York City.
Earlier this month, Mamdani stated that he is willing to engage in discussions with Trump but emphasized that any dialogue must not come “at the expense of New Yorkers.”
