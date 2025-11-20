Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Snapshots



Net revenues were RMB523.0 million (US$73.5 million), compared to RMB491.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB349.2 million (US$49.0 million), compared to RMB360.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was RMB462.7 million (US$65.0 million), compared to RMB409.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income was RMB125.4 million (US$17.6 million), compared to RMB89.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income margin1 was 24.0% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 18.2% in the third quarter of 2024.

New student enrollments2 were 137,493, compared to 158,395 in the third quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB695.5 million (US$97.7 million), compared to RMB916.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

“We're pleased to see that the Company has now entered a phase of steady and healthy growth. Our performance in this quarter once again underscores the resilience of our business model and the effective execution of our strategic roadmap. We delivered net revenues of RMB523.0 million, coupled with a pronounced acceleration in profitability, as net income surged 40.5% year-over-year to RMB125.4 million. These achivements further validated the durability and scalability of our operations. Our strategic pivot towards high-margin, demand-driven course categories continues to yield tangible financial benefits.

Our focus extends beyond short-term financial performance to the accumulation of intrinsic capabilities. Through refined management and structural cost control, we have established strong operating leverage while maintaining consistent investment in innovation and teaching quality. We believe that healthy cash flow, organizational agility, and a learner-centered product mindset will remain the core pillars of Sunlands' competitiveness in this new stage,” said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands.

Mr. Hangyu Li, Finance Director of Sunlands, commented,“The third quarter results underscore the Company's focus on profitable growth and operational excellence. Net revenues rose 6.5% year-over-year to RMB523.0 million, driven by strong interest-based course performance. Gross profit climbed 13.1% year-over-year to RMB462.7 million, with operating expenses down 5.5%, driving net income to RMB125.4 million. The balance sheet is robust, with ample cash and positive cash flows from operating actives, reflecting a healthy core business. The gross billings per new student enrollment for interest, professional skills and professional certification preparation courses grew 11.7% year-over-year in the quarter, reflecting steady user acquisition momentum despite a more selective marketing approach. Leveraging silver economy tailwinds and tech innovation, the company will continue creating value for users and shareholders.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of 2025, net revenues increased by 6.5% to RMB523.0 million (US$73.5 million) from RMB491.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by shorter average service periods, leading to an increase in revenue recognized during 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 26.5% to RMB60.3 million (US$8.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025 from RMB82.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to declined cost of revenues from sales of goods such as learning materials and books.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 13.1% to RMB462.7 million (US$65.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025 from RMB409.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

In the third quarter of 2025, operating expenses were RMB324.4 million (US$45.6 million), representing a 5.5% decrease from RMB343.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 7.7% to RMB279.7 million (US$39.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025 from RMB303.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 4.3% to RMB36.0 million (US$5.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025 from RMB34.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Product development expenses increased by 48.2% to RMB8.7 million (US$1.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025 from RMB5.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increased compensation expenses related to headcount expansion of the Company's product development personnel.

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB125.4 million (US$17.6 million), as compared to RMB89.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB18.64 (US$2.62) in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB601.0 million (US$84.4 million) of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB176.5 million (US$24.8 million) of short-term investments, as compared to RMB507.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB276.0 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2024.

Deferred Revenue

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB695.5 million (US$97.7 million), as compared to RMB916.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase

On December 6, 2021, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$15.0 million of Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs over the next 24 months. On December 1, 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized to extend its share repurchase program over the next twenty-four months. As of November 18, 2025, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 797,615 ADSs for approximately US$4.7 million under the share repurchase program.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2025

Net Revenues

In the first nine months of 2025, net revenues increased by 2.9% to RMB1,549.7 million (US$217.7 million) from RMB1,506.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a 1.6% growth in gross billings from interest courses.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 14.2% to RMB202.3 million (US$28.4 million) in the first nine months of 2025 from RMB235.9 million in the first nine months of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to declined cost of revenues from sales of goods such as learning materials and books, and declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of the Company's teachers and mentors.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 6.0% to RMB1,347.4 million (US$189.3 million) from RMB1,270.8 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Operating Expenses

In the first nine months of 2025, operating expenses were RMB1,008.1 million (US$141.6 million), representing a 1.5% decrease from RMB1,023.4 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 2.1% to RMB882.7 million (US$124.0 million) in the first nine months of 2025 from RMB902.1 million in the first nine months of 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 2.7% to RMB103.6 million (US$14.5 million) in the first nine months of 2025 from RMB100.9 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Product development expenses increased by 6.5% to RMB21.9 million (US$3.1 million) in the first nine months of 2025 from RMB20.5 million in the first nine months of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increased compensation expenses related to headcount expansion of the Company's product development personnel.

Net Income

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was RMB327.3 million (US$46.0 million), compared with RMB284.3 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB48.50 (US$6.81) in the first nine months of 2025, compared with RMB41.52 in the first nine months of 2024.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB440 million to RMB460 million, which would represent a decrease of 4.9% to 9.0% year-over-year. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2025, or at any other rate.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the“Company”), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest courses. Students can access the Company's services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP operating cost and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net income per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the“safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands' goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students' learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands' corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

