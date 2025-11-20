Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET S
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|As of December 31,
|As of September 30,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|507,229
|599,917
|84,270
|Restricted cash
|-
|1,049
|147
|Short-term investments
|276,029
|176,496
|24,792
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|96,916
|90,871
|12,765
|Deferred costs, current
|4,139
|25,257
|3,548
|Total current assets
|884,313
|893,590
|125,522
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|758,215
|737,154
|103,547
|Intangible assets, net
|723
|368
|52
|Right-of-use assets
|110,154
|101,170
|14,211
|Deferred costs, non-current
|56,657
|16,212
|2,277
|Long-term investments
|260,083
|332,636
|46,725
|Deferred tax assets
|24,699
|20,247
|2,844
|Other non-current assets
|26,319
|23,527
|3,305
|Total non-current assets
|1,236,850
|1,231,314
|172,961
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,121,163
|2,124,904
|298,483
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|404,865
|366,480
|51,479
|Deferred revenue, current
|382,047
|453,889
|63,757
|Lease liabilities, current portion
|8,317
|9,534
|1,339
|Long-term debt, current portion
|6,154
|-
|-
|Total current liabilities
|801,383
|829,903
|116,575
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET S-continued
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|As of December 31,
|As of September 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|534,463
|241,570
|33,933
|Lease liabilities, non-current portion
|137,040
|127,435
|17,901
|Deferred tax liabilities
|5,724
|3,418
|480
|Other non-current liabilities
|7,309
|7,289
|1,024
|Long-term debt, non-current portion
|35,386
|-
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|719,922
|379,712
|53,338
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,521,305
|1,209,615
|169,913
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares
|authorized; 3,131,807 and 3,131,807 shares issued as of December 31, 2024
|And September 30, 2025, respectively; 2,600,779 and 2,554,347 shares
|outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively)
|1
|1
|-
|Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares
|authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding
|as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively)
|-
|-
|-
|Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares
|authorized; 3,332,062 and 3,332,062 shares issued and outstanding
|as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively)
|1
|1
|-
|Treasury stock
|-
|-
|-
|Statutory reserves
|11,083
|11,083
|1,557
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,840,285)
|(1,513,028)
|(212,534)
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,294,381
|2,289,063
|321,543
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|136,164
|129,656
|18,213
|Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders' equity
|601,345
|916,776
|128,779
|Non-controlling interest
|(1,487)
|(1,487)
|(209)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|599,858
|915,289
|128,570
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|2,121,163
|2,124,904
|298,483
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|491,264
|523,049
|73,472
|Cost of revenues
|(82,093)
|(60,314)
|(8,472)
|Gross profit
|409,171
|462,735
|65,000
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(303,047)
|(279,725)
|(39,293)
|Product development expenses
|(5,849)
|(8,671)
|(1,218)
|General and administrative expenses
|(34,472)
|(35,956)
|(5,051)
|Total operating expenses
|(343,368)
|(324,352)
|(45,562)
|Income from operations
|65,803
|138,383
|19,438
|Interest income
|7,810
|6,462
|908
|Interest expense
|(1,415)
|(114)
|(16)
|Other income, net
|10,443
|8,323
|1,169
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
|(588)
|-
|-
| Income before income tax benefit/(expenses)
|and income/loss from equity method investments
|82,053
|153,054
|21,499
|Income tax benefit/(expenses)
|6,506
|(24,360)
|(3,422)
|Income/(loss) from equity method investments
|730
|(3,258)
|(458)
|Net income
|89,289
|125,436
|17,619
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
|89,289
|125,436
|17,619
|Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
|Sunlands Technology Group:
|Basic and diluted
|13.08
|18.64
|2.62
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net income
|per ordinary share:
|Basic and diluted
|6,828,784
|6,728,503
|6,728,503
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income
|89,289
|125,436
|17,619
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax effect of nil:
|Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
|(20,526)
|(3,671)
|(516)
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments, net of tax effect of nil
|-
|8,592
|1,207
|Total comprehensive income
|68,763
|130,357
|18,310
| Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
|68,763
|130,357
|18,310
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|Net revenues
|491,264
|523,049
|Less: other revenues
|(84,838)
|(61,277)
|Add: tax and surcharges
|23,931
|16,310
|Add: ending deferred revenue
|920,593
|695,459
|Add: deferred revenue in connection with disposal of subsidiaries
|3,423
|-
|Add: ending refund liability
|119,618
|67,828
|Less: beginning deferred revenue
|(986,938)
|(814,277)
|Less: beginning refund liability
|(126,797)
|(77,942)
|Gross billings (non-GAAP)
|360,256
|349,150
|Net income
|89,289
|125,436
|Add: income tax (benefit)/expenses
|(6,506)
|24,360
|Add: depreciation and amortization
|7,355
|7,199
|Add: interest expense
|1,415
|114
|Less: interest income
|(7,810)
|(6,462)
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|83,743
|150,647
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|1,506,727
|1,549,689
|217,684
|Cost of revenues
|(235,883)
|(202,291)
|(28,416)
|Gross profit
|1,270,844
|1,347,398
|189,268
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(902,065)
|(882,696)
|(123,992)
|Product development expenses
|(20,516)
|(21,859)
|(3,071)
|General and administrative expenses
|(100,853)
|(103,565)
|(14,548)
|Total operating expenses
|(1,023,434)
|(1,008,120)
|(141,611)
|Income from operations
|247,410
|339,278
|47,657
|Interest income
|27,675
|18,603
|2,613
|Interest expense
|(4,535)
|(794)
|(112)
|Other income, net
|19,238
|22,180
|3,116
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
|(838)
|-
|-
| Income before income tax benefit/(expenses)
|and loss from equity method investments
|288,950
|379,267
|53,274
|Income tax benefit/(expenses)
|6,975
|(47,684)
|(6,698)
|Loss from equity method investments
|(11,649)
|(4,326)
|(608)
|Net income
|284,276
|327,257
|45,968
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
|284,276
|327,257
|45,968
|Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of
|Sunlands Technology Group:
|Basic and diluted
|41.52
|48.50
|6.81
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net income
|per ordinary share:
|Basic and diluted
|6,846,146
|6,747,844
|6,747,844
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income
|284,276
|327,257
|45,968
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax effect of nil:
|Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
|(7,275)
|(15,152)
|(2,128)
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments, net of tax effect of nil
|-
|8,644
|1,214
|Total comprehensive income
|277,001
|320,749
|45,054
| Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group
|277,001
|320,749
|45,054
| SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|Net revenues
|1,506,727
|1,549,689
|Less: other revenues
|(205,806)
|(180,763)
|Add: tax and surcharges
|56,040
|58,361
|Add: ending deferred revenue
|920,593
|695,459
|Add: deferred revenue in connection with disposal of subsidiaries
|3,423
|-
|Add: ending refund liability
|119,618
|67,828
|Less: beginning deferred revenue
|(1,113,923)
|(916,510)
|Less: beginning refund liability
|(143,744)
|(112,342)
|Gross billings (non-GAAP)
|1,142,928
|1,161,722
|Net income
|284,276
|327,257
|Add: income tax (benefit)/expenses
|(6,975)
|47,684
|Add: depreciation and amortization
|22,148
|21,622
|Add: interest expense
|4,535
|794
|Less: interest income
|(27,675)
|(18,603)
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|276,309
|378,754
1 Net income margin is defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.
2 New student enrollments for a given period refer to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period, including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses, such as“mini courses” and“RMB1 courses”, which we offer in the form of recorded videos or short live streaming, to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment