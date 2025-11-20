403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading stock index commenced trading on Thursday at 10,959.01 points, marking an increase of 0.51% or 55.1 points.
The previous day, the BIST 100 advanced by 1.63%, closing at 10,903.91 points, with a total trading turnover reaching 151.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.57 billion).
By 10.10 am local time (0710 GMT), the exchange rates were recorded at 42.3670 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 48.9070 against the euro, and 55.5040 versus the British pound.
Meanwhile, the cost of an ounce of gold stood at $4,075.25, and Brent crude oil was quoted at $63.30 per barrel.
