Türkiye Plays Pivotal Role in Global Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to maintain its significant influence within the international community, serving as a voice for peace and a trailblazer for conflict resolution, according to the nation’s communications director on Wednesday.
In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Burhanettin Duran emphasized that, "Türkiye, with its geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace."
He added that the country is one of the few that can engage directly with conflicting parties, foster trust, and lay the groundwork for solutions through a fair and balanced approach.
Duran’s comments followed a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara. The post also included references to discussions from the meeting.
The conversations between the two leaders covered bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Duran noted.
He further highlighted that the presidents addressed ongoing initiatives, particularly the Istanbul Process, aimed at securing a ceasefire and promoting enduring peace.
"This dialogue clearly demonstrates Türkiye's sincere will to resolve conflicts," Duran concluded, underscoring the country's commitment to mediating international disputes.
