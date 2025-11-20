403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Load Engineering Industry Gears Up for LES-EXPO 2026
(MENAFN) International participants from the load engineering sector are set to converge at the LES-EXPO 2026 Europe-Asia-Africa Load Engineering Services Fair in Istanbul.
According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Load Engineering Association (YMB), the exhibition will take place in Istanbul from April 7 to 9, 2026.
The load engineering services industry, which plays a pivotal role in Türkiye’s industrial and infrastructure developments, has grown to an economic scale of $15 billion.
Freight engineering, the specialized field underpinning numerous major projects—from bridges and ports to power plants and wind farms—currently operates in Türkiye with over 5,000 companies and employs around 150,000 professionals.
Four Turkish firms are ranked among the top 100 globally in the heavy lifting and transportation market, a sector valued at more than $600 billion.
This sector, which integrates the lifting, transportation, and assembly of massive, elongated, elevated, and wide loads weighing thousands of tons with precise engineering practices, has been vital for Türkiye’s largest projects.
Notable examples include Istanbul Airport, the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, the Eurasia Tunnel, and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.
Load engineering companies that contributed significantly to these landmark projects are now preparing to showcase their expertise on the international stage at the LES-EXPO 2026 Europe-Asia-Africa Cargo Engineering Services Fair.
According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Load Engineering Association (YMB), the exhibition will take place in Istanbul from April 7 to 9, 2026.
The load engineering services industry, which plays a pivotal role in Türkiye’s industrial and infrastructure developments, has grown to an economic scale of $15 billion.
Freight engineering, the specialized field underpinning numerous major projects—from bridges and ports to power plants and wind farms—currently operates in Türkiye with over 5,000 companies and employs around 150,000 professionals.
Four Turkish firms are ranked among the top 100 globally in the heavy lifting and transportation market, a sector valued at more than $600 billion.
This sector, which integrates the lifting, transportation, and assembly of massive, elongated, elevated, and wide loads weighing thousands of tons with precise engineering practices, has been vital for Türkiye’s largest projects.
Notable examples include Istanbul Airport, the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, the Eurasia Tunnel, and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.
Load engineering companies that contributed significantly to these landmark projects are now preparing to showcase their expertise on the international stage at the LES-EXPO 2026 Europe-Asia-Africa Cargo Engineering Services Fair.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment